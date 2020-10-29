Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell's not-so-secret weapon, hopes to lead Tigers to program's first playoff win

Mitchell coach Nick Kuxhausen would prefer to have a secret weapon returning kicks for his team. But the secret was out about senior Rylan Aguallo as soon as the football season began.
Aguallo returned the opening kickoff of Mitchell's season-opener against Alliance 90 yards for a touchdown. The next week, Aguallo did it again, going 75 yards for a score on the opening kickoff against Burns, Wyoming.
"He's got crazy kickoff return stats. He's only been kicked to six times this year and he's returned four of them for touchdowns," Kuxhausen said of the 5-foot-10, 195-pound Aguallo. "I wish people would kick to him more."
It's also no secret what Aguallo can do from Mitchell's backfield. Heading into Friday's Class C-1 playoff game at Wahoo, Aguallo leads the state in rushing with 1,815 yards and has scored 30 touchdowns.
Aguallo rushed for 1,233 yards last season, but the Tigers have relied on him to be their workhorse in district play and get them in the playoffs for the first time since 2009. He rushed for 279 yards and a career-best five touchdowns on 28 carries last week against Sidney. Over the past six games, he's averaged 234 yards and 27 carries.
"We knew coming into the year that our strength would be running the ball with him. We kind of revamped our offense this year, tailored it to the run game. It's paid off," said Kuxhausen, whose team ran a spread offense last season. "Rylan's had a heck of a year with that, and he's had a lot of help up front."
Aguallo has always been fast. As freshmen in 2018, Aguallo and Kadin Perez, who has rushed for five touchdowns this season, won Class C gold medals in the 400-meter relay at the state track meet. On the football field, Kuxhausen said Aguallo can be a scatback or a bruiser.
"He's a 4.6 (40) guy, he runs under 11 (seconds) in the 100. But he's also 195 pounds, he's strong in the weight room," Kuxhausen said. "He's strong, he's fast, he's agile, he's got great vision."
Aguallo and Perez are part of a senior group who have led Mitchell to an 8-1 regular season with its only loss coming to Gothenburg. It's the first time since 2007 — when Kuxhausen was a player for the Tigers — that they've won more than six games in a season.
"Our senior class is very talented," Kuxhausen said. "We have about nine seniors and those guys have played together for a long time and are doing a really good job of turning this thing in the right direction."
The Tigers know getting win No. 9 won't be easy. They will travel across the state to play defending state champion Wahoo at 2 p.m. Friday. The Warriors (6-2) have shut out five of its opponents.
"We told our guys they know how to win in the playoffs," Kuxhausen said.
Mitchell has never won a playoff game in school history.
