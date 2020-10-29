Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell's not-so-secret weapon, hopes to lead Tigers to program's first playoff win

Mitchell coach Nick Kuxhausen would prefer to have a secret weapon returning kicks for his team. But the secret was out about senior Rylan Aguallo as soon as the football season began.

Aguallo returned the opening kickoff of Mitchell's season-opener against Alliance 90 yards for a touchdown. The next week, Aguallo did it again, going 75 yards for a score on the opening kickoff against Burns, Wyoming.

"He's got crazy kickoff return stats. He's only been kicked to six times this year and he's returned four of them for touchdowns," Kuxhausen said of the 5-foot-10, 195-pound Aguallo. "I wish people would kick to him more."

It's also no secret what Aguallo can do from Mitchell's backfield. Heading into Friday's Class C-1 playoff game at Wahoo, Aguallo leads the state in rushing with 1,815 yards and has scored 30 touchdowns.

Aguallo rushed for 1,233 yards last season, but the Tigers have relied on him to be their workhorse in district play and get them in the playoffs for the first time since 2009. He rushed for 279 yards and a career-best five touchdowns on 28 carries last week against Sidney. Over the past six games, he's averaged 234 yards and 27 carries.