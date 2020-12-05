 Skip to main content
Saint Thomas scores 20 in Millard North's win over Omaha Westside
BASKETBALL

Saint Thomas had 20 points and Jasen Green a double-double of 14 points and 16 rebounds Saturday night as No. 1 Millard North defeated No. 6 Omaha Westside 73-42.

The Mustangs (2-0) trailed 30-23 before scoring the last nine points of the first half and the first seven of the second.

Hunter Sallis had 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting with eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Reggie Thomas had 15 of his 18 points in the first half for 1-1 Westside.

