Saint Thomas scores 30 in Millard North's win over Papillion-La Vista

Saint Thomas had 30 points and Hunter Sallis 20 in top-ranked Millard North’s 89-74 win Saturday night at No. 8 Papillion-La Vista.
Chase Lett’s 22 points led Papio (1-3), which now has lost to the top three teams in the preseason rankings.
The Monarchs avoided an early knockout by making six of 10 3-pointers in the final quarter. Millard North also made 10 3s, with Thomas making half.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports