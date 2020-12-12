 Skip to main content
Saint Thomas scores 30 in Millard North's win over Papillion-La Vista
BASKETBALL

Saint Thomas scores 30 in Millard North's win over Papillion-La Vista

Saint Thomas had 30 points and Hunter Sallis 20 in top-ranked Millard North’s 89-74 win Saturday night at No. 8 Papillion-La Vista.

Chase Lett’s 22 points led Papio (1-3), which now has lost to the top three teams in the preseason rankings.

The Monarchs avoided an early knockout by making six of 10 3-pointers in the final quarter. Millard North also made 10 3s, with Thomas making half.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

