Omaha Creighton Prep defeated Gretna 3-1 on Friday in a first-round game at the Class A state baseball tournament.

Sam Bespoyasny went the distance for the Junior Jays, allowing six hits while striking out six.

Prep led 1-0 but tacked on two more runs in the sixth on a two-run double by Grant Wagner.

The 20-10 Junior Jays advance to play Millard West in a 4 p.m. winners bracket game at Werner Park.

The 22-9 Dragons will play an elimination game Monday against Grand Island.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

Photos: Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, day 1

Photos: All-Nebraska baseball teams through the years 2022 2021 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004