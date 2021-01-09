 Skip to main content
Sam Hoiberg records 18 points in Pius X's win over Lincoln Northeast
BASKETBALL

Sam Hoiberg records 18 points in Pius X's win over Lincoln Northeast

LINCOLN — Sam Hoiberg had 18 points and Sam Hastreiter 15 as Top 10 No. 6 Lincoln Pius X derailed Lincoln Northeast 67-36 Saturday night.

The undefeated Thunderbolts, who visit No. 2 Bellevue West Tuesday, held Class A co-scoring leader Pierce Bazil 23 points under his season average as he ended with three.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

