Sara Harley and Addalyn Rooney score 14 apiece in Millard North's win over Millard West

The beat goes on for the Millard North girls basketball team, which posted another lopsided win Tuesday night.

The third-ranked Mustangs rode a strong second quarter to a 65-39 victory over visiting Millard West. That moved Millard North, which is winning by an average of 35 points, to 5-0.

The Mustangs also handed Chris Paulson victory No. 300 in his high school coaching career. The bulk of those wins came while he was coaching the boys team at Fremont Bergan.

"To get win No. 300 on our floor in a rivalry game is really nice," he said. "But this win should be all about our girls."

Ten players scored for the Mustangs, one of the deepest Class A teams in the state. Sophomores Sara Harley and Addalyn Rooney led the way with 14 points each.

Millard North led 16-12 after the first quarter before going on a 12-0 run in the second. The Mustangs outscored the Wildcats 18-3 in the period to grab a 34-15 halftime advantage.

"Our pressure gets to people," Paulson said. "That second quarter really broke their will."

Harley and freshman Izzie Galligan had 3-pointers in the period and it didn't get any better in the second half for Millard West, which suffered its first loss. The Mustangs led by 25 in the third quarter and 33 in the fourth.

"They whooped us good," Wildcats coach Marc Kruger said. "They got us rattled and were a step ahead of us all night."

Millard North's outside shooting -- 13 of 26 from behind the arc -- contributed to the win.

"We've got good shooters and good rebounders," Paulson said. "We're not perfect but our depth allows us to keep coming at opponents from the start to the finish."

Galligan finished with nine points while Kayla Preston chipped in eight. Avril Smith was a key player inside with 14 rebounds.

"One thing led to another tonight, and none of it was good," Kruger said. "But we'll use this one to get better."

The Wildcats will host Omaha Marian on Friday while the Mustangs return to action Saturday against visiting Lincoln North Star.

Millard West (3-1) ... 12;3;16;8--39

Millard North (5-0) ... 16;18;16;15--65

MW: Libby Hoffman 8, Addie Klahn 6, Taylor Hansen 4, Neleigh Gessert 3, Norah Gessert 7, McKenna Scholting 8, Kylee Paben 3.

MN: Sara Harley 14, Ellie McCarville 5, Kayla Preston 8, Lynn Davis 2, Addalyn Rooney 14, Avril Smith 4, Izzie Galligan 9, Natasha Wilson 1, Mya Sohl 6, Kate Stevens 2.

