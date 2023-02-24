Class A begins its road to Lincoln in earnest Saturday with 14 games.

Only four match teams with winning records and none are between ranked teams.

A look by district

A-1 — Lincoln Northeast (14-9) at Omaha Central (14-9), 4:30 p.m.: The Rockets beat Central 51-47 on Feb. 9. Northeast is 4-2 in February, Central 3-3. No. 1 Bellevue West (24-0) hosts Grand Island (5-18), which-beat Omaha Benson on Friday, at 6 p.m.

A-2 — Lincoln Pius X (14-10) at Kearney (16-7), 7 p.m.: Pius won at Kearney 62-54 on Jan. 31. Since then the Thunderbolts are 1-5. Kearney is 3-2 in that span. No. 3 Millard North (19-4) hosts Omaha Northwest (5-18), a 66-64 winner Friday at Columbus, at 3:30 p.m.

A-3 — Omaha Bryan (13-9) at Lincoln North Star (15-8), 3 p.m.: North Star is 3-3 in February, Bryan 4-3 with a good win over Lincoln High and a home loss to Class B Norris. No. 4 Gretna (18-3) hosts Fremont (6-15), a 67-55 winner over Norfolk, at 4 p.m.

A-4 — North Platte (14-8) at No. 10 Lincoln Southeast (14-9), 6 p.m.: North Platte is 2-4 against Class A and hasn’t played in its class since Jan. 6. Southeast has won back-to-back games after dropping three in a row. No. 2 Omaha Creighton Prep hosts Bellevue East (8-16), a 71-45 winner over Omaha South, at 4 p.m..

A-5 — Millard West (8-14) at No. 7 Lincoln Southwest (14-9), 5 p.m.: The Wildcats lost 72-65 at Southwest on Dec. 17. Southwest is 5-2 in February, West 2-2 and coming off a win over Omaha Central. No. 6 Lincoln East (17-5) hosts new school-Omaha Westview (8-16), which beat Omaha Buena Vista 72-15 on Friday, at 5 p.m.

A-6 — Millard South (8-14) at Lincoln High (16-7), 5 p.m.: Millard South is 3-3 in February, Lincoln High 4-2. Omaha Burke (7-18) at No. 5 Omaha Westside (14-7), 5 p.m.: Westside owns December wins of 66-50 and 77-47 over the Bulldogs.

A-7 — Omaha North (11-11) at No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South (14-8), 5 p.m.: The host Titans own wins of 48-45 and 66-50 over North. Papillion-La Vista (9-14) at No. 8 Elkhorn South (15-6), 6 p.m.: Elkhorn South defeated the Monarchs 80-59 on Dec. 8

Projected district finals

With Thursday’s snow in parts of Nebraska messing up the boys subdistrict schedule, the district final pairings for Classes B to D-2 won’t be released until Saturday. These are projections:

Class B

No. 16 Blair (10-12) at No. 1 Omaha Skutt (21-3)

No. 15 Seward (14-11) at No. 2 Platteview (21-4)

No. 14 South Sioux City (12-11) at No. 3 Scottsbluff (16-8)

No. 13 Gering (13-12) at No. 4 Elkhorn (17-7)

No. 12 Waverly (12-10) at No. 5 Crete (17-6)

No. 11 Beatrice (11-9) at No. 6 Bennington (16-8)

No. 10 McCook (14-9) at No. 7 York (16-5)

No. 9 Norris (16-9) at No. 8 Omaha Roncalli (15-8)

Class C-1

No. 16 Centura (10-14) at No. 1 Wahoo (23-1)

No. 15 Adams Central (12-11) at No. 2 Ogallala (25-0)

No. 14 Winnebago (15-10) at No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (23-2)

No. 13 Columbus Scotus (17-7) at No. 4 Pierce (22-3)

No. 12 Holdrege (16-9) at No. 5 Omaha Concordia (22-3)

No. 11 Wayne (18-8) vs. No. 6 Sidney (19-6)

No. 10 Aurora (16-9) at No. 7 Central City (23-3)

No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran (18-7) at No. 8 Auburn (18-6)

The at-large teams are Ashland-Greenwood, Sidney, Aurora and Wayne.

Class C-2

No. 16 Oakland-Craig (10-12) at No. 1 Freeman (25-1)

No. 15 Hershey (11-13) vs. No. 2 Amherst (23-1)

No. 14 Hastings St. Cecilia (15-10) at No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull (23-2)

No. 13 Yutan (13-10) at No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic (21-4)

No. 12 Summerland (18-5) at No. 5 Elkhorn Valley (22-2)

No. 11 Cross County (21-4) at No. 6 Tri County (22-4)

No. 10 Wakefield (21-4) at No.7 Norfolk Catholic (17-7)

No. 9 Gordon-Rushville (16-4) vs. No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock (17-7)

The at-large teams are Doniphan-Trumbull, Tri County, Elmwood-Murdock and Summerland.​