Sautter: OPS football coaches wrestle with potential impacts of a canceled season

This is what is being whispered and what they’re sharing with other coaches in the Metro Conference. They are scared. Not only for this season, but the likely impact on future seasons. They also are worried about players who could be left rudderless without day-to-day contact and the carrot that is football.

If OPS is the lone district in Douglas or Sarpy Counties to not at least attempt a start to the season, they fear it could take years to recover. They want to be safe and will abide by the OPS decision, but they don’t want it to be a “death knell” to football in the seven high schools. They want to stay on a level playing field in a state that has open enrollment.

If OPS decides to be the lone wolf and cancel fall sports, there will be some students and parents who seek to transfer out of OPS despite what the Nebraska School Activities Association and National Federation of State High School Associations said this week regarding holding firm on transfer rules.