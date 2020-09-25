Sautter: Three takes from Oakland-Craig's win over David City Aquinas

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week featured Class C-2 No. 2 David City Aquinas traveling to C-2 No. 1 Oakland-Craig.

Oakland-Craig opened the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown run by senior Coulter Thiele, his shortest of three TD runs. A two point conversion by him gave the Knights an early 8-0 lead. Aquinas senior Michael Andel answered with a second quarter touchdown run of his own. At the half the Knights had an 8-6 lead.

Thiele would take over along with the Knights rushing attack to win 28-12.

Here are Prep Recruiting Specialist Mike Sautter's three takes from the game.

* * *

1. Oakland-Craig's leading rusher on the season, Jaron Meyer, only had three carries before missing the rest of the game due to injury. In the second half, Thiele broke loose for 79-yard and 64-yard touchdown runs. He finished the game with six rushing attempts for 207 yards and three TDs. Thiele along with senior Caden Nelson were key to the game. Theile broke long runs along, while Nelson kept running up the middle to get first downs. Oakland-Craig finished the game with nearly 339 rushing yards.