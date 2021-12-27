Schuyler girls wrestling can solidify No. 1 ranking at loaded Winnebago Invitational

It’s no accident Schuyler is the state's No. 1 girls wrestling team heading into the new year.
But carrying the top spot in the rankings this early in the season wasn’t exactly what coach Mark Wemhoff had planned.
“It’s been a bit of a surprise, actually,” Wemhoff said. “We’re pretty young. Even though we had some returning medalists from last year, it’s a whole different group.”
The Warriors moved to the top spot in the NEWrestle rankings earlier this month, and have a state-leading 11 individuals ranked, five more than any other team.
They again get a chance to show they deserve to be in that heady territory with Tuesday’s Winnebago Invitational, an event slated to feature eight of the top 10 teams in the state, including each of the top four.
“They know they have to battle against good people,” Wemhoff said. “I’ve preached that I don’t care if they win or lose, and I really don’t. I just want them to fight, and don’t stop fighting.”
Wemhoff’s bunch started the season with team titles at a pair of tournaments, as well as three separate dual victories.
That includes a comeback win over defending state champion South Sioux City. Schuyler trailed the third-ranked Cardinals 30-15 before reeling off the final 24 points of the dual. Freshman 120-pounder Madelyn Nyberg sealed the victory with a pin in the final match.
“They’re doing well, so they’re gaining more confidence in their abilities,” Wemhoff said.
Further affirmation came at the Platteview Invitational, Schuyler’s last competition before the holiday break.
The shorthanded Warriors finished second there, just three points behind second-ranked West Point-Beemer. Wemhoff said he pointed out just how close that was when the team met the following Monday.
“We were one pin win away from winning that tournament,” he said. “When I said that, they all just kind of looked at each other like ‘I could have probably done that.’”
Three Schuyler wrestlers — Maddy Pineda (114 pounds), Carly Wemhoff (132) and Alekxa Olvera (138) — are each ranked third in their respective weight class by NEWrestle.
Their coach doesn’t expect the Warriors to be at full strength Tuesday, but isn’t concerned with that at this point in the season. He’s looking forward to seeing what others can do when given the opportunity.
“Some of them, it will be their first time to be point scorers for our team,” he said. “I’ve told them make it count.”