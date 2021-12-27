Schuyler girls wrestling can solidify No. 1 ranking at loaded Winnebago Invitational

It’s no accident Schuyler is the state's No. 1 girls wrestling team heading into the new year.

But carrying the top spot in the rankings this early in the season wasn’t exactly what coach Mark Wemhoff had planned.

“It’s been a bit of a surprise, actually,” Wemhoff said. “We’re pretty young. Even though we had some returning medalists from last year, it’s a whole different group.”

The Warriors moved to the top spot in the NEWrestle rankings earlier this month, and have a state-leading 11 individuals ranked, five more than any other team.

They again get a chance to show they deserve to be in that heady territory with Tuesday’s Winnebago Invitational, an event slated to feature eight of the top 10 teams in the state, including each of the top four.

“They know they have to battle against good people,” Wemhoff said. “I’ve preached that I don’t care if they win or lose, and I really don’t. I just want them to fight, and don’t stop fighting.”

Wemhoff’s bunch started the season with team titles at a pair of tournaments, as well as three separate dual victories.