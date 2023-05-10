Sometimes the ball deflects off the crossbar or post and into the back of the net. Other times, the woodwork can be quite unforgiving.
The No. 5 South Sioux City Cardinals learned that lesson the hard way Wednesday with four shots striking the frame and bouncing out in a 2-1 loss to the No. 4 Schuyler Warriors in a boys Class B state soccer quarterfinal that was intense from the opening kick.
“You got to be happy winning at the state tournament anytime, no matter how,” Schuyler head coach Lyn Beebe said. “And so now [our players] have nothing to lose and everything to gain, and that’s a good situation for them to be in.”
The first half featured a number of strong scoring opportunities created by both sides, resulting in several missed chances and a few excellent saves.
South Sioux City’s Ricky Valdovinos had a clean look inside the box in just the 6th minute but skied it over the crossbar. A few minutes later, Schuyler’s Obed Benazo roped a beautiful cross towards goal, but Gaspar Juarez’s header was wide.
Later in the half, SSC goalkeeper Christian Barajas made not one, but two outstretched saves to force a corner, then made a third save to force another corner, and the Cardinals cleared it to deny the scoring chance.
After what appeared to be the opening goal for South Sioux City was negated by an offsides penalty, David Ochoa Arenas finally scored in the 32nd minute on an assist from Greco Alvarez, and the Cardinals held a 1-0 lead at the break.
Schuyler did not waste much time in drawing even, as a goal from Benazo assisted on by Jose Cruz in the 46th minute tied the game.
“We couldn’t get Cruz loose enough to get some shots for him, so we threw him over on the wing,” Beebe said. “Cruz got around the corner and set [Benazo] up with that goal to tie it. And after that, I think you could see we were back in the match.”
Just minutes later, Cruz delivered a nice ball near the penalty spot, and Benazo avoided a couple defenders before giving the Warriors the lead with his second goal of the game.
The Cardinals came about 12 inches away from tying the contest four different times as three shots hit the crossbar and one hit the post. Eban Avalos-Mariscal hit the bar twice himself with rockets from way outside the box.
“We never gave up,” South Sioux City head coach Erick Galvan said. “It reflects our hard work. Being down two, we kept going and I think we hit the crossbar four or five times. Just wasn’t our day, that’s the law of the game."
In the end, the woodwork proved to be the Cardinals’ toughest opponent as the Warriors were able to hold on for the win. Schuyler (15-2) will meet undefeated no. 1 Bennington in the semifinals on Saturday.
Nebraska high school girls soccer state tournament bracket
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 3
Schuyler's Obed Benazo and Jose Cruz celebrate Benazo's second goal against South Sioux City during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: South Sioux City's Adrian Montes, Nathan Aldana, Eban Avalos-Mariscal, and David Ochoa Arenas celebrate a first-half goal by Avalos-Mariscal against Schuyler during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Conestoga's Samarion Henry, left, tries to kick the ball past Bennington's Jase Backlund during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Obed Benazo does a flip after scoring his first goal against South Sioux City during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Cohen Trotter, left, and Conestoga's Noah Simones fight for control of the ball during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Christopher Padilla , left, tries to kick the ball away from Schuyler's Jose Cruz during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Adrian Montes, left, tries to keep Schuyler's Victor Alonzo off the ball during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Victor Alonzo, left, kicks the ball away from South Sioux City's Adrian Montes during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Christopher Padilla, center, and Eddie Vargas react to a first-half goal against Schuyler being waived off during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler keeper Luis Carrera tries to block a kick from South Sioux City's David Ochoa Arenas during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Gaspar Juarez, left, kicks the ball away from South Sioux City's Greco Alvarez during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler keeper Luis Carrera tries to block a kick from South Sioux City during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler keeper Luis Carrera tries to block a kick from South Sioux City's David Ochoa Arenas during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 2
Lincoln Southwest's Claire Kriss (14) celebrates with her team after her penalty kick in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Jillian Lane (12) and Lincoln Pius X's Emily Krings (32) battle for the ball in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Lucy McCabe (24) goes up for the ball in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Jillian Lane (12) chases the ball in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Abby Hutteger (12) gets caught between Lincoln East's Bella Bingham (25) and Keely Yager (17) in the Lincoln East vs. Millard West NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Lillie Shaw (22) and Millard West's Alyssa French (26) eye the ball in the Lincoln East vs. Millard West NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Maya Stevenson (17) gets ahead of Lincoln Pius X's Claire Bousquet (2) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Charley Kort (21) kicks the ball away from Lincoln Pius X's Bree Korta (27) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Katrina Avila (9) and Lincoln Pius X's Emily Krings (32) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Kiersten Runge (12) keeps the ball from Lincoln Pius X's Claire Bousquet (2) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's McKennah West (23) kicks the ball toward teammate Katrina Avila (9) in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Mallory Arehart (8) controls the ball in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Pius X's Sydney Schmidt (50) hugs teammate Bree Korta (27) after Korta missed a penalty kick in the Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X NSAA Class A girls soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Tuesday. Lincoln Southwest won in a shootout.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside mobs Addison Kasel, pink headband, while celebrating a goal against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday. Kasel scored two goals in the game
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Brooklynn Holloway, left, and Gretna's Olivia Hannesson race for the ball during a Class A Girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Bella DeGeorge collides with Omaha Westside keeper Delani Daubman during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Bella DeGeorge, left, tries to get a shot past Omaha Westside's Anna Porter, center and the keeper Delani Daubman during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Charlotte Murphy, left, kicks the ball away from Omaha Marian's Jane Peterson during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian keeper Hayden Blaney grabs a shot by Omaha Westside during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Sydney Hagen, right, tries to keep Omaha Marian's Rylie Washington off the ball during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Alayna Hauser, center, and Anna Bragg celebrate a goal by Paige Miller in the second half against Omaha Westside during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel celebrates scoring a goal against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday. Kasel scored two goals in the game
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel, No 5, celebrates scoring a goal against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday. Kasel scored two goals in the game
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel, left, celebrates scoring a goal with Ruby Cunningham Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel, left, celebrates scoring a goal with Ruby Cunningham Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Ruby Cunningham left, celebrates with Sydney Hagen after Hagen scored in the second half against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Ruby Cunningham right, jumps into the arms of Sydney Hagen after Hagen scored in the second half against Omaha Marian during the Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Rylie Washington falls down in the second half against Omaha Westside during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Charlotte Murphy, left, and Omaha Marian's McKenna Stover kick the ball at the same time during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel collides with Omaha Marian keeper Hayden Blaney during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Addison Kasel collides with Omaha Marian keeper Hayden Blaney during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Omaha Westside's Elizabeth Nilius, Nora Johnson and Rebecca Nilius celebrate a goal by Johnson against Omaha Marian during a Class A girls soccer quarterfinals on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!