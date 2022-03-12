Scoring leaders at Nebraska high school state basketball tournaments

Below are the scoring leaders from the Nebraska high school state basketball tournaments in order of total points.
Boys
Name, school, quarterfinal points, semifinal points, final points, total, average
Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West, 18, 24, 15, 57, 19.0
David Harmon, Millard North, 16, 11, 28, 55, 18.3
Jasen Green, Millard North, 20, 16, 13, 49, 16.3
William Kyle, Bellevue West, 12, 16, 13, 41, 13.7
Landon Pokorski, Gretna, 25, 10, x, 35, 17.5
Alex Wilcoxson, Gretna, 18, 16, x, 34, 17.0
Luke Jungers, Omaha Creighton Prep, 24, 9, x, 33, 16.5
Jaden Jackson, Bellevue West, 10, 7, 17, 34, 11.3
Nick Dolezal, Millard North, 10, 10, 10, 30, 10.0
Martel Evans, Omaha Creighton Prep, 9, 15, x, 24, 12.0
James Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 23, 21, 16, 60, 20.0
Connor Millikan, Platteview, 35, 20, x, 55, 27.5
Quincy Evans, Omaha Roncalli, 6, 22, 16, 44, 14.7
Jake Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 18, 8, 12, 38, 12.7
Jake Brack, Omaha Skutt, 15, 17, 1, 33, 11.0
Brady McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 24, 3, 5, 32, 10.7
JJ Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 10, 19, 2, 31, 10.3
Austin Schwarz, Omaha Roncalli, 12, 7, 9, 28, 9.3
Andrew Heffelfinger, Waverly, 22, x, x, 22, 22.0
Seth Wempen, Bennington, 19, x, x, 19, 19.0
Elliot Jurgens, Beatrice, 8, 11, x, 19, 9.5
Tucker Timmerman, Beatrice, 12, 7, x, 19, 9.5
Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 21, 43, 12, 76, 25.3
Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic, 9, 19, 24, 52, 17.3
Grayson Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 20, 11, 17, 48, 16.0
Turner Plugge, Kearney Catholic, 12, 15, 18, 45, 15.0
Carsen Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 5, 27, 3, 35, 11.7
Zane Schwarz, Fort Calhoun, 14, 6, 14, 34, 11.3
Maverick Binder, Auburn, 6, 24, 3, 33, 11.0
Skyler Roybal, Auburn, 8, 6, 15, 29, 9.7
Brooks Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood, 10, 10, 8, 28, 9.3
Evan Shepard, Ashland-Green, 12, 5, 7, 24, 8.0
Ryan Binder, Auburn, 9, 7, 8, 24, 8.0
Marcus Lowry, Grand Island Central Catholic, 14, 19, 26, 59, 19.7
Jacob Sjuts, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 16, 19, 16, 51, 17.0
Jason Sjuts, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 11, 8, 16, 35, 11.7
Gil Jengmer, Grand Island Central Catholic, 15, 7, 12, 34, 11.3
Isaac Herbek, Grand Island Central Catholic, 11, 21, 2, 34, 11.3
Nolan Eloe, Amherst, 14, 13, 6, 33, 11.0
Tayje Hadwiger, Amherst, 11, 14, 6, 31, 10.3
Preston Burbach, Norfolk Catholic, 12, 9, 9, 30, 10.0
Brennan Kelley, Norfolk Catholic, 12, 6, 10, 28, 9.3
Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic, 0, 6, 20, 26, 8.7
Dillon Critel, Burwell, 35, 15, 15, 65, 21.7
Quinn Johnson, Loomis, 12, 32, 20, 64, 21.3
Brecken Erickson, North Platte St. Patrick's, 18, 19, 19, 56, 18.7
Shay Swanson, Loomis, 26, 8, 18, 52, 17.3
Jack Heiss, North Platte St. Patrick's, 16, 11, 14, 41, 13.7
Jackson Kerchal, Dundy County-Stratton, 12, 10, 9, 31, 10.3
Mark Nelms, Dundy County-Stratton, 7, 21, 2, 30, 10.0
Nolan Burrell, Dundy County-Stratton, 15, 4, 11, 30, 10.0
Carter Mann, Burwell, 9, 7, 13, 29, 9.7
Colton Wright, Elgin/Pope John, 24, x, x, 24, 24.0
Caleb Munson, North Platte St. Patrick's, 4, 8, 12, 24, 8.0
Hans Gideon, Burwell, 7, 5, 12, 24, 8.0
Girls
Name, school, quarterfinal points, semifinal points, final points, total, average
Taylor McCabe, Fremont, 22, 24, 16, 62, 20.7
Kennadi Williams, Lincoln Southwest, 24, 19, 6, 49, 16.3
Khloe Lemon, Millard South, 13, 22, x, 35, 17.5
Freddie Wallace, Lincoln Southwest, 18, 7, 9, 34, 11.3
Mya Babbitt, Millard South, 23, 5, x, 28, 14.0
J'unti Franklin, Lincoln High, 13, 13, x, 26, 13.0
McKenna Murphy, Fremont, 8, 11, 7, 26, 8.7
Bella Keaton, Fremont, 9, 15, 0, 24, 8.0
Briauna Robinson, Lincoln High, 12, 12, x, 24, 12.0
Kiana Wiley, Lincoln High, 11, 11, x, 22, 11.0
Megan Belt, Millard South, 7, 15, x, 22, 11.0
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, 19, 29, 21, 69, 23.0
Peyton McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 23, 20, 13, 56, 18.7
Grace Thompson, Elkhorn North, 5, 21, 9, 35, 11.7
Addison Burt, Omaha Skutt, 11, 12, 9, 32, 10.7
Rachel Goodon, Adams Central, 15, 14, x, 29, 14.5
Molly Ladwig, Blair, 27, x, x, 27, 27.0
Jesse Trout, Omaha Skutt, 19, 0, 3, 22, 7.3
Hannah Nadgwick, Elkhorn North, 3, 8, 10, 21, 7.0
Libby Trausch, Adams Central, 17, 2, x, 19, 9.5
Lauryn Scott, Adams Central, 12, 7, x, 19, 9.5
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend, 26, 11, 15, 52, 17.3
Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island Central Catholic, 14, 12, 14, 40, 13.3
Sydney Emanuel, North Bend, 13, 14, 6, 33, 11.0
Katelynn Oxley, Lincoln Lutheran, 17, 8, 7, 32, 10.7
Ellarey Harm, Gothenburg, 19, 4, 7, 30, 10.0
Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm, 24, x, x, 24, 24.0
Chloe Cloud, Grand Island Central Catholic, 8, 8, 8, 24, 8.0
Shanae Bergt, Lincoln Lutheran, 0, 10, 13, 23, 7.7
Ashlyn Richeson, Gothenburg, 5, 5, 13, 23, 7.7
Kynlee Strauser, Gothenburg, 8, 6, 7, 21, 7.0
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 24, 28, 14, 66, 22.0
Sadie Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 19, 23, 17, 59, 19.7
Bailey Kissinger, Hastings St. Cecilia, 16, 22, 17, 55, 18.3
Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 19, 17, 16, 52, 17.3
Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 16, 12, 18, 46, 15.3
Ella Wragge, Crofton, 9, 15, 18, 42, 14.0
Jayden Jordan, Crofton, 8, 10, 12, 30, 10.0
Alexis Folkers, Crofton, 8, 4, 18, 30, 10.0
Shaye Butler, Hastings St. Cecilia, 5, 8, 9, 22, 7.3
Adeline Kirkegaard, Hastings St. Cecilia, 16, 2, 3, 21, 7.0
Caitlin Guenther, Crofton, 14, 2, 5, 21, 7.0
Makenna Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 23, 17, 10, 50, 16.7
Addison Schneider, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 18, 18, 14, 50, 16.7
Makenna Willis, Shelton, 12, 25, 8, 45, 15.0
Dru Niemack, Shelton, 11, 11, 6, 28, 9.3
Adisyn Mlnarik, Fremont Bergan, 6, 6, 15, 27, 9.0
Lexi Frauendorfer, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 7, 10, 10, 27, 9.0
Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Fremont Bergan, 11, 2, 14, 27, 9.0
Emmily Berglund, Shelton, 9, 10, 6, 25, 8.3
Summer Bojanski, Fremont Bergan, 6, 7, 8, 21, 7.0
Halle Beller, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 9, 6, 5, 20, 6.7
Paige Frickenstein, Fremont Bergan, 9, 4, 7, 20, 6.7
Macy Richardson, Sterling, 29, 22, 24, 75, 25.0
Kaylee Stricklin, Humphrey St. Francis, 16, 20, 10, 46, 15.3
Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City Sacred Heart, 15, 22, 6, 43, 14.3
Rachel Magdanz, Falls City Sacred Heart, 17, 12, 14, 43, 14.3
Mya Hedstrom, O'Neill St. Mary's, 13, 13, 10, 36, 12.0
Alissa Brabec, O'Neill St. Mary's, 5, 10, 19, 34, 11.3
Olivia Eickhoff, Falls City Sacred Heart, 5, 11, 11, 27, 9.0
Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling, 8, 5, 13, 26, 8.7
Lorissa Reiman, O'Neill St. Mary's, 11, 5, 7, 23, 7.7
Kylee Wessel, Humphrey St. Francis, 10, 5, 6, 21, 7.0
