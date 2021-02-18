Scott Robertson and Nick Hamilton didn't disappoint in Class A state championship match

He salted it away later in the final period, getting in on an outside single that he took all the way to a gold medal.

“I stayed on the head the whole time,” Hamilton said. “I knew that (shot) was open. I was just waiting for the chance to get it.”

It was something he and Monarch coaches saw on film.

“We realized that’s what we needed to do,” Hamilton said. “And that’s what we did.”

Papio coach Chris Curry said there was a different look in Hamilton going into Thursday night’s showdown.

In a normal season the two — a combined 86-0 going in — may have squared off three or four times before the state tournament. Because of altered schedules this year, it didn’t happen until the gold medal match.

“When you’ve got a couple of undefeated guys, that’s just building and building and building,” Curry said. “It’s been building throughout the whole year.”

“When we took him out there, we just told him, ‘You love this kind of moment. You’ve been in the finals the last few years. Do what you do best.’”

The win punctuated a 43-0 junior season for Hamilton, who said he’ll begin narrowing down college choices soon.