Scott Robertson and Nick Hamilton didn't disappoint in Class A state championship match

Two years ago Scott Robertson and Nick Hamilton were wrestling for high schools in different time zones.
On Thursday night they were forehead-to-forehead on center stage.
And the two Division I recruits, unbeaten on the season and on a collision course all week, didn’t disappoint.
Hamilton, a junior from Papillion-La Vista, used a takedown with 30 seconds left to finish off a 5-1 decision over Millard South’s Robertson in the Class A 152-pound final.
“He’s one hell of a fighter,” Hamilton said of Robertson, a Nebraska commit.
It was the third time the two champions in other states had met over the last two seasons, and third time Hamilton came out on top.
Robertson went to two finals and won a title in Utah in 2019 before moving to Millard. Hamilton has both gold and silver from his two seasons at Underwood (Iowa).
They were the main event in Omaha, Nebraska on Thursday night.
A scoreless first period turned into a 1-0 lead for Robertson after an escape 40 seconds into the second.
Hamilton swung the lead his way with a takedown midway through the frame, then added an escape early in the third to build a 3-1 lead.
He salted it away later in the final period, getting in on an outside single that he took all the way to a gold medal.
“I stayed on the head the whole time,” Hamilton said. “I knew that (shot) was open. I was just waiting for the chance to get it.”
It was something he and Monarch coaches saw on film.
“We realized that’s what we needed to do,” Hamilton said. “And that’s what we did.”
Papio coach Chris Curry said there was a different look in Hamilton going into Thursday night’s showdown.
In a normal season the two — a combined 86-0 going in — may have squared off three or four times before the state tournament. Because of altered schedules this year, it didn’t happen until the gold medal match.
“When you’ve got a couple of undefeated guys, that’s just building and building and building,” Curry said. “It’s been building throughout the whole year.”
“When we took him out there, we just told him, ‘You love this kind of moment. You’ve been in the finals the last few years. Do what you do best.’”
The win punctuated a 43-0 junior season for Hamilton, who said he’ll begin narrowing down college choices soon.
Curry said Hamilton has been a welcomed addition to the Monarchs. His state title is the first for Papillion-La Vista since 2006.
“His work ethic is second to none in our program,” Curry said. “He’s a different kind of kid. He really brings a different attitude to the team.”
Hamilton called Thursday’s final “by far” his toughest match of the season. He had hardly caught his breath before the talk moved to what’s next.
“I’m ready for more,” he said.