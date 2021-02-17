Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia aims for historic fourth state wrestling title

It’s taken an already tough customer and made him even better.

“No one is going to throw him down and score on him,” Gering coach Jarred Berger said. “That’s what makes him successful. He doesn’t break easy. You’ve got to find ways to beat a guy like that. To do it time and time again is hard.”

If anyone knows, it’s Berger and the Bulldogs. Garcia has three losses to Gering senior Paul Ruff the last two seasons, including a 4-2 decision in the subdistrict round earlier this month. The two missed on a rematch at last weekend’s district tournament when Ruff, ranked second in Class B, was upset in the semifinal.

They’re on opposite sides of the state bracket, meaning a rematch of last year’s championship — a sudden-victory decision for Garcia — is possible.

Garcia isn’t looking ahead, but admitted that “from a pride standpoint, I would love to get Ruff.”

That’s the thing with rivals, though Garcia refuses to use that word. While you may want to see them lose, you're hoping to be the one to deliver the pain.

“I have nothing against Ruff, but I do have something against Gering,” he said. “Ever since I was young, it’s been put in me that ‘That’s who you need to beat the crap out of.’