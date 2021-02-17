Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia aims for historic fourth state wrestling title

In most cases, the difference between three and four can be measured.
In wrestling, it can be the difference between being remembered and never being forgotten.
Paul Garcia is living somewhere in the middle.
The Scottsbluff senior, a Wyoming signee, has three state titles on his résumé. Get a fourth at this week’s state tournament and he'd join a list of 33 in Nebraska to sweep their high school careers.
“I didn’t know what a state champion was when I was 10 years old,” Garcia said. “But since then that’s the only thing I’ve been thinking about for the past eight years.
“It’s kind of weird to say, but I kind of knew that it was going to come to this point. And here it is. It’s finally come time for me to prove myself.”
In many ways, Garcia isn’t your typical four-timer.
Only three of the 33 have won by decision for each of their first three titles. None had a smaller margin of victory than Garcia’s combined seven points.
Only one — Hebron’s Dirk Desmond — had more than one gold medal match go to overtime. Garcia won in sudden victory as a freshman and again last year.
“If it’s close, he finds a way to win,” Scottsbluff coach Dustin Stodola said. “No matter what. Especially the big ones.”
That competitiveness has always been there.
Garcia grew up in Bayard, Nebraska. He brought home a flyer about wrestling and wanted to give it a go.
The chubby kid with a mean headlock lost once his first year on the mat.
He remembers the “horrible practices,” and working harder than he ever had.
“I grew up a mama’s boy,” Garcia said. “I had to grow into (wrestling). I loved to compete. I had to learn to love wrestling.”
That happened around age 12, and for some unfortunate reasons. When Garcia’s best friend died in a car accident, everything changed.
“I had something to be wrestling for,” he said.
He wrestled in a big youth event that same day. Training elevated. Mindset changed. The self-proclaimed bowling ball became a pin seeker.
He has since become obsessed with the sport. Don’t tell teachers, but he finds himself daydreaming about wrestling.
“I’m thinking about what I could do to take a person down, how I can move my feet better, how I can eat better, how I can train better,” Garcia said. “I’m focusing this year on beating everyone up as bad as I can.”
Now wrestling at 126 pounds — previous state titles came at 106, 113 and 120 — Garcia said he feels the strongest he has ever been. Minus a few breakfast burritos, his diet is in line with his strength.
It’s taken an already tough customer and made him even better.
“No one is going to throw him down and score on him,” Gering coach Jarred Berger said. “That’s what makes him successful. He doesn’t break easy. You’ve got to find ways to beat a guy like that. To do it time and time again is hard.”
If anyone knows, it’s Berger and the Bulldogs. Garcia has three losses to Gering senior Paul Ruff the last two seasons, including a 4-2 decision in the subdistrict round earlier this month. The two missed on a rematch at last weekend’s district tournament when Ruff, ranked second in Class B, was upset in the semifinal.
They’re on opposite sides of the state bracket, meaning a rematch of last year’s championship — a sudden-victory decision for Garcia — is possible.
Garcia isn’t looking ahead, but admitted that “from a pride standpoint, I would love to get Ruff.”
That’s the thing with rivals, though Garcia refuses to use that word. While you may want to see them lose, you're hoping to be the one to deliver the pain.
“I have nothing against Ruff, but I do have something against Gering,” he said. “Ever since I was young, it’s been put in me that ‘That’s who you need to beat the crap out of.’
“It’s just kind of a mental block I’ve had with him. Once I get that out of my head, he better watch out because I’m going to try to tech fall and pin him.”
But it’s not just Ruff that he’s targeting.
“I want to see anybody in the state finals,” he said. “If I could wrestle everyone in my bracket to prove that I’m the best one in the state, then I would do that.”
That kind of attitude comes when you lack fear. It can be a blessing or a curse, but it’s an edge Garcia isn’t afraid to test.
“Every now and then he’ll put himself in a bad spot,” Stodola said. “Sometimes you don’t think about it, you just attack. But he learns from everything. He learns every week, he learns match by match.”
A prized youth wrestler, Garcia has been almost everywhere in the country to compete. Before COVID he would take in-season trips to some of the toughest tournaments in the Midwest.
“Being in those big matches have really helped me,” he said. “Physically I can beat anyone in the entire country, but that’s only 10% of it. Mindset has made or broke me. I think my mindset this year has made me. I believe in myself.”
But wrestling is only one part of Garcia, his coach said. A Junior ROTC participant, Garcia has his private pilot’s license. He helps out teammates and with the Scottsbluff youth program.
Stodola said they don’t talk much about winning a fourth title. They don’t have to.
“It’s hard to get away from the talk and the hype,” Stodola said. “He knows it. Everybody knows it.
"We know nothing is guaranteed.”