Seeds set for Nebraska high school boys state tennis tournaments
TENNIS

Omaha Creighton Prep senior Zach Kuo is the top seed for No. 1 singles in Class A, and Gavin Forster of Elkhorn Mount Michael is the top seed in Class B for the state tennis tournaments, which will take place Thursday and Friday.

Class A will be at Omaha's Koch Tennis Center. Class B will be at Lincoln's Woods Tennis Center.

Lincoln East has Class A's top seeds in the other three divisions — all three are undefeated.

Mount Michael, the defending team champion, has the No. 2 seeds in the other three divisions.

State tennis seeds

Class A

No. 1 singles: 1, Zach Kuo, Creighton Prep, 34-0. 2, Kirby Le, Lincoln East, 33-1. 3, Asher Saulsbury, Kearney, 26-7. 4, Markus Rutledge, Lincoln SW, 19-9. 5, Jeremiah Witkop, Bellevue West, 28-7. 6, Andrew Nelson, Elkhorn South, 21-6. 7, Ian Lewis, Papio South, 32-10. 8, AJ Shefsky, Omaha Westside, 19-9. 9, Nahum Barber, Lincoln SE, 17-16. 10, Jalan Zhu, Millard North, 15-19. 11, Jackson Schwanebeck, Norfolk, 26-10. 12, Srujan Garapati, Omaha Central, 19-12. 13, Max Koebernick, Lincoln North Star, 17-21. 14, Connor Staskiewicz, Millard West, 11-27. 15, Ben Boudreau, Papio, 12-13. 16, Cayden Brandner Stanton, Lincoln Pius X, 10-12.

No. 2 singles: 1, Yakub Islamov, ES, 29-0. 2, Kalen Krohn, Norfolk, 33-2. 3, Josh Rosenblatt, Westside, 19-4. 4, Jonathon Sabirianov, MN, 25-5. 5, Camden Hjerstad, LSE, 22-12. 6, Josh Morales, Prep, 12-3. 7, Daniel Brocaille, PS, 30-10. 8, Collin Schulte, MW, 26-11. 9, Reid Nelson, LSW, 11-6. 10, Eli Bond, Kearney, 23-12. 11, Emery Witters, ES, 14-7. 12, Mason Hall, Pius, 9-8. 13, Tai Frederick, Lincoln High, 5-5. 14, Edgar Deleon, Papio, 15-15. 15, Travis Vo, LNS, 12-11. 16, Julian Gabel, Omaha Central, 20-16.

No. 1 doubles: 1, Kyle Givens-Gabe Whiston, LE, 29-0. 2, Shawn Ramachandran-Nathan Ramachandran, Prep, 23-2. 3, Clark Rue-Alex Kugler, Westside, 24-5. 4, Max Jordan-Hayden Kelberlau, Elkorn South, 19-5. 5, Jackson Miller-Sam Weyeneth, LSE, 23-15. 6, Sam Rademacher-Jackson Bokenkamp, Kearney, 23-9. 7, Connor Gharst-Allan Muinov, MN, 22-11. 8, Jack Shaffer-Jack Felt, LSW, 19-14. 9, Cooper Wesslund-Kaden McCoy, LNS, 28-6. 10, Cooper Nichols-Ian Woita, Pius, 14-7. 11, Fletcher Kuper-Justin Ye, MW, 22-12. 12, Chase Carter-Michael Foster, Norfolk, 27-11. 13, Ryan Sullivan-Christian Towne, BW, 20-14. 13, Alex Perl-Hines Mattuch, PS, 13-11. 15, Landen Johnson-Blake Urwin, Bellevue East, 25-17. 16, Campbell Smalley-Andrew Lozier, Papio, 8-9.

No. 2 doubles: 1, Kaiden Bradley-Caden Haar, LE, 29-0. 2, Quinten Shaffer-Hung Vu, Kearney, 31-6. 3, Gabe Jordan-Tanuskh Sharma, ES, 18-6. 4, Tyler Blair-Ruyter Jamison, LSE, 24-8. 5, Thomas Pate-Zev Gordman, Westside, 12-6. 6, Matthew Sorrell-Blake Johnson, LSW, 20-12. 7, Nick Huang-Jack Efaw, Prep, 11-3. 8, Tanner Hosick-Peyton Lemon, BW, 25-10. 9, Arjun Anugole-Akhil Ganti, MN, 18-11. 10, Jacob Imig-Jackson Vetter, Papio, 21-10. 11, Owen Seim-Miles Mollring, MW, 19-19. 12, Alex Gable-Caden Connelly, LH, 11-6. 13, Evan James-Jacob Mustard, LNS, 15-13. 14, Alex Bauer-Logan Bosh, Norfolk, 20-18. 15, Kyle Dodd-Thomas West, Pius, 4-4. 16, Andrew Grant-Jacob Dowd, Gretna, 10-4.​

Class B

No. 1 singles: 1, Gavin Forster, Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 36-4. 2, Robert Seaton, Omaha Skutt, 38-9. 3, Isaac Hinze, McCook, 28-1. 4, Aidan McDowell, Crete, 21-3. 5, Brayden Schram, Hastings, 23-6. 6, Andrew Hammer, York, 23-14. 7, Hogan Wingrove, Waverly, 22-17. 8, Ian Jenkins, Brownell Talbot/Concordia, 17-9. 9, Aiden Debuhr, South Sioux City, 19-12. 10, Kade Schrock, Kearney Catholic, 20-12. 11, Eli Shada, Elkhorn North, 15-17. 12, Greysen Strauss, Lexington, 21-16.

No. 2 singles: 1, Avelino Hanmer, Skutt, 45-3. 2, Sam Lund, EMM, 29-7. 3, Austin Staab, GICC, 15-3. 4, Lincoln Michaelis, McCook, 39-6. 5, Ethan Phinney, York, 23-13. 6, Carson Vachal, Waverly, 23-16. 7, Christian Perez, SSC, 16-9. 8, Ty Dittbrenner, Beatrice, 23-13. 9, Jacob Myers, Ralston, 10-8. 10, Matthew Eschenbrenner, KC, 20-17. 11, Morgan Bailey, Lex, 16-21. 12, Jason EscamillaVenzor, Scottsbluff, 19-11.

No. 1 doubles: 1, Evan Humphrey-Nathaniel Miller, McCook, 42-3. 2, Will Mallisee-Ethan Pentel, EMM, 38-5. 3, Jackson Henry-Jonathan Schardt, GICC, 26-2. 4, Gavin Brummund-Alexander Churchill, Skutt, 30-18. 5, Jon Doscher-Ian Armbrust, EN, 22-11. 6, Blake Boerger-David Heeren, Lincoln Christian, 10-5. 7, Adam Haeffner-Jace Rice, Waverly, 19-19. 8, Caleb Poggemeyer-Connor Causgrove, Nebraska City, 19-6. 9, Hunter Ness-Jaxson Karn, Holdrege, 17-12. 10, Ethan Mins-Agustin Lopezlbarra, Lex, 29-22. 11, Aaron Schaff-Barrett Frank, Scottsbluff, 10-8. 12, K'Sean Dutton-Burtin-John Harrington, Ralston, 15-7.

No. 2 doubles: 1, Bowdie Fox-Alex King, GICC, 27-1. 2, Colin Eich-Eric Kaps, EMM, 38-5. 3, Dru Truax-Christopher Swartz, Lex, 35-8. 4, Kayden Lynch-Nathaniel Baker, Skutt, 18-7. 5, Luke Butler-Sheamus Sinnott, EN, 25-7. 6, Payton Dellevoet-Jonathan Frank, McCook, 25-8. 7, Dillon Beachy-Taten Shoemaker, KC, 12-8. 8, Conner Bruner-Tagg DeBoer, Beatrice, 19-12. 9, Abrahm Hafner-Ethan Gion, Scottsbluff, 20-10. 10, Tyler McElhose-Landon Scott, Waverly, 11-19. 11, Elijah McNeely-Anthony Robinson, NC, 11-3. 12, Andrew Van Gomple-Jaxson Alexander, York, 9-13.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

