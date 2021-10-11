Seeds set for Nebraska high school boys state tennis tournaments

Omaha Creighton Prep senior Zach Kuo is the top seed for No. 1 singles in Class A, and Gavin Forster of Elkhorn Mount Michael is the top seed in Class B for the state tennis tournaments, which will take place Thursday and Friday.

Class A will be at Omaha's Koch Tennis Center. Class B will be at Lincoln's Woods Tennis Center.

Lincoln East has Class A's top seeds in the other three divisions — all three are undefeated.

Mount Michael, the defending team champion, has the No. 2 seeds in the other three divisions.

State tennis seeds

Class A

No. 1 singles: 1, Zach Kuo, Creighton Prep, 34-0. 2, Kirby Le, Lincoln East, 33-1. 3, Asher Saulsbury, Kearney, 26-7. 4, Markus Rutledge, Lincoln SW, 19-9. 5, Jeremiah Witkop, Bellevue West, 28-7. 6, Andrew Nelson, Elkhorn South, 21-6. 7, Ian Lewis, Papio South, 32-10. 8, AJ Shefsky, Omaha Westside, 19-9. 9, Nahum Barber, Lincoln SE, 17-16. 10, Jalan Zhu, Millard North, 15-19. 11, Jackson Schwanebeck, Norfolk, 26-10. 12, Srujan Garapati, Omaha Central, 19-12. 13, Max Koebernick, Lincoln North Star, 17-21. 14, Connor Staskiewicz, Millard West, 11-27. 15, Ben Boudreau, Papio, 12-13. 16, Cayden Brandner Stanton, Lincoln Pius X, 10-12.