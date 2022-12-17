Senior scorers propel top-ranked Millard South to win over Omaha Central

Top-ranked Millard South prevailed Saturday night despite a school-record performance from Omaha Central guard Inia Jones.

The 5-foot-6 junior guard poured in 43 points but it wasn’t enough as the visiting Patriots posted a 77-71 girls basketball win. Millard South moved to 6-1 while the host Eagles fell to 5-2.

The Patriots’ senior trio of Cora Olsen, Mya Babbitt and Khloe Lemon accounted for 68 of those 77 points. Olsen and Babbitt each had 23 while Lemon chipped in 22.

“Their big three stepped up,” Central coach Michael Kroupa said. “I was proud of our effort but we came up just a little short.”

Millard South needed those points to offset the big night by Jones, who is weighing several Division I scholarship offers. Her performance was even more impressive considering that she was held scoreless in the first quarter.

Jones scored 18 in the second period, seven in the third and 18 in the fourth. She helped Central close within a point at 64-63 with 2:56 left but the Patriots were able to put the game away at the free-throw line.

“We’ve had four games in seven days and our efforts have all been good,” Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said. “This was a big crowd and a tough environment, but we were able to get the win.”

The Patriots were coming off a 65-63 overtime loss against Class B No. 1 Elkhorn North on Thursday night. They wasted no time bouncing back from that defeat, torching the net from long range in the first half.

Millard South sank seven of its first eight shots from behind the arc and 10 of 15 in the opening half to grab a 44-37 advantage. The Patriots’ lead would have been 10 at intermission but Jones sank a shot from just inside the half-court line.

Meyers’ squad extended its lead to 12 late in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Babbitt but the Eagles weren’t finished. Behind the strong drives and the occasional 3-pointers by Jones, Central made a late run.

Millard South went more than six minutes in the final period without a basket before a layup by Olsen with 1:53 left stretched its lead to 66-63. The Patriots’ final 11 points came from the line, with Lemon knocking down 8 for 8.

Babbitt led the 3-point barrage with six. Millard South finished with 13 to hold off the Eagles, who scored 21 points in the fourth quarter – 18 by Jones.

Her 43 points were eight short of the Class A record of 51 set by Omaha Northwest’s Ale’jah Douglas in 2020. Jones’ 43 broke the longstanding school mark of 42 by Maurtice Ivy in 1983.

The state record for most points in a game is 65, set by Cindy Hays of Osceola in 1987.

“I don’t know what to say about Jones’ game,” Meyers said. “We had four players in the paint and she still found enough cracks and crevices to get to the basket.”

Kroupa said it was a tough loss but one his Eagles can build on.

“I don’t believe in moral victories,” he said. “But they’re a really good team and we didn’t back down.”

Both teams will return to action Thursday in the Metro holiday tournament.

Millard South (6-1)…. 19 25 19 14 — 77

Omaha Central (5-2)… 13 24 13 21 — 71

MS: Lexi Finkenbiner 1, Grace Prucha 5, Cora Olsen 23, Mya Babbitt 23, Khloe Lemon 22, Juliana Jones 3.

OC: Paris Devers 2, Taylor Gonzales 2, Inia Jones 43, Kiara Baptiste 2, Lilliana Petersen 9, Pierre-Noelle Tcheuhchoua 13.

