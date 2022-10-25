Senior sets the tone for Millard North's district volleyball win over Kearney

Caitlin McCormack talked to her Millard North teammates about the importance of Tuesday night’s district volleyball tournament match against Kearney.

Then she went out and led by example, pounding a match-high 14 kills as the host Mustangs swept the Bearcats to keep their season alive.

Millard North won the A-2 semifinal 25-21, 25-17, 25-22. The Class A No. 10 Mustangs advance to play at No. 2 Lincoln Southwest in Wednesday’s district final.

Coach Rian Robinson said McCormack, one of three seniors on the squad, stepped up at practice Monday.

“She had something to say,” the coach said. “She made sure the younger players knew how important this match was to the seniors.”

McCormack said that was her point.

“We want to keep playing,” she said. “We’ve all put so much hard work into this season, and we want to do our best to get to state.”

The Mustangs started strong in the first set, though Kearney crept within 23-21 on an ace by senior setter Ellise Mehlin. Millard North closed it out on kills by sophomore Rilyn Gish and freshman Makenzie Wingett.

The Bearcats led early in the second set, but that advantage was erased by the Mustangs’ 6-0 run. Gish had five kills, and Millard North eventually put it away on a last-point kill by Wingett.

Kearney had another short-lived lead in the third set before the Mustangs once again surged to the lead. There was a bit of anxiety when the Bearcats closed to 23-21 on a kill by Sophie Vanderbeek, leading Robinson to use a timeout.

“I told the team we were going to finish this off,” the coach said. “Then they went out and did it.”

McCormack had two kills to end it, lifting the 17-15 Mustangs into the district final against the Silver Hawks.

“We’ll need to go play with a lot of high energy,” McCormack said. “And go out and have fun.”

Gish finished with 10 kills for Millard North while Wingett had eight. Sophomore setter Brylee Nelsen had 35 assists and four kills.

Vanderbeek had 11 kills to pace the Bearcats while Avery Franzen added 10 and Tatum Rusher eight. Mehlin dished out 32 assists, but it wasn’t enough for Kearney, which finishes the season 15-17.

Kearney (15-17) 21 17 22

At Millard North (17-15) 25 25 25

K (kills-aces-blocks): Paige Mailahn 1-0-0, Emma Talbert 2-0-1, Avery Franzen 10-0-0, Sophie Vanderbeek 11-0-1, Tatum Rusher 8-0-0, Elise Mehlin 2-2-0, Addison Helmbrecht 2-0-1.

MN: Rilyn Gish 10-0-0, Samantha Marinus 0-1-0, Caitlin McCormack 14-1-1, Bella Avila-Ambrosi 2-0-1, Kenzie Kucks 0-1-0, Makenza Holly 6-0-0, Brylee Nelsen 4-0-0, Hailey Whitmarsh 0-1-0, Makenzie Wingett 8-0-1.

Set assists: K 33 (Mehlin 32, Karsyn Worley 1); MN 37 (Nelsen 35, Hannah Nielsen 1, Kucks 1).