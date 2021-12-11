Seven Bennington athletes headline the All-Omaha area football team

Bennington crushed the competition for the All-Omaha area team. Just as it did while winning the program's first Class B state title.
The Badgers placed seven on the team, including honorary captains Dylan Mostek and Austin Holtz.
Mostek set the 11-man season rushing record with 3,089 yards, broke the Class B record for touchdowns (44) and tied the Class B record for scoring (264 points). Holtz was the catalyst for a Bennington defense vastly improved from a year ago.
“Dylan has big-play capability every time he touches the ball," Badger coach Kameron Lenhart said. “Austin had the best defensive performance out of our team this year.”
Also on the team from Bennington: Cayden Bluhm, James Krayneski, Trey Bird, Jake Stier and Luke MacDonald.
The all-area skill positions are manned by Bird at quarterback, Christian Meneses of Plattsmouth, Rashad Madden of Ralston and Mostek at running back with Jake Orr of Omaha Roncalli and Bluhm at receiver. Offensive linemen are Braxton Buck of Ashland-Greenwood, Carson Lavaley of Wahoo, Joe Brinker of Omaha Skutt, Sal Nacarelli of Omaha Gross and Krayneski.
On defense are Wyatt Ogle of Blair, Aidan Betz of Elkhorn and Stier as linemen, Jay Ballard of Boys Town, Dane Petersen of Elkhorn, Holtz and MacDonald at linebacker and Isaiah Daniell of Yutan, TJ Fitzpatrick of Plattsmouth, Carter Washburn of Ashland and Hayden Stec of Elkhorn.
Noah Boyd of Skutt is the kicker. Easton Mains, also the first 1,000-yard running back in Elkhorn North’s two-year history, fills the honor team’s athlete/punter position.
Orr, Bluhm, Ogle, Betz, Meneses, Madden and MacDonald are repeat picks.
Observations of The World-Herald sports staff and nominations by coaches determine the honor teams. All coaches were emailed forms. Metro Conference players are not considered for the All-Omaha Area team.
All-Omaha area offense
WR Cayden Bluhm, Bennington, 6-1, 160, Sr.
WR Jake Orr, Om. Roncalli, 6-4, 180, Sr.
OL Braxton Buck, Ashland-GW, 5-9, 220, Jr.
OL Carson Lavaley, Wahoo, 6-1, 230, Sr.
OL Joe Brinker, Om. Skutt, 6-1, 235, Sr.
OL James Krayneski, Bennington, 6-4, 260, Sr.
OL Sal Nacarelli, Om. Gross, 6-1, 275, Sr.
QB Trey Bird, Bennington, 6-1, 160, Jr.
RB *Dylan Mostek, Bennington, 5-10, 195, Sr.
RB Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth, 5-10, 180, Sr.
RB Rashad Madden, Ralston, 5-10, 180, Sr.
K Noah Boyd, Om. Skutt, 6-1, 180, Jr.
All-Omaha area defense
DL Wyatt Ogle, Blair, 6-3, 290, Sr.
DL Jake Stier, Bennington, 6-2, 270, Sr.
DL Aidan Betz, Elkhorn, 6-2, 280, Jr.
LB * Austin Holtz, Bennington, 5-10, 175, Sr.
LB Luke MacDonald, Bennington, 6-0, 210, Sr.
LB Jay Ballard, Boys Town, 5-10, 200, Sr.
LB Dane Petersen, Elkhorn, 6-5, 190, Sr.
DB Isaiah Daniell, Yutan, 5-10, 165, Sr.
DB TJ Fitzpatrick, Plattsmouth, 6-0, 160, Sr.
DB Carter Washburn, Ashland-GW, 5-11, 160, Sr.
DB Hayden Stec, Elkhorn, 6-1, 215, Sr.
A/P Easton Mains, Elk. North, 6-1, 185, Sr.
* — denotes captains
All-Omaha area honorable mention
Arlington: Dustin Kirk, Logan Kaup, Isaac Foust. Ashland-Greenwood: Evan Shepard, Dane Jacobsen, Luke Lambert, Logan Sobota, Thomas Spears. Blair: Kip Tupa, Dane Larsen, Livai Opetaia, Bode Soukup, Conner O’Neil, Seagan Packett-Trisdale. Boys Town: TJ Covington, Tony Murray, Tyler Weeda, Isaiah Pompey, Lebron Pendles. Conestoga: Wyatt Renner, Keaghan Chini, Evan Svanda, Carter Plowman, Jayden Widler. Douglas County West: Matt Beck, Neil Hartman, Ryker Wohlers. Elkhorn: Mikey Hart, Henry Kroger, DJ Robinson-Long, Brody Schmielau. Elkhorn Mount Michael: Ethan Roepke. Elkhorn North: Sutton Johnson, Brock Marler, Shan Acharya. Elmwood-Murdock: Sam Clements, Cade Hosier, Reid Fletcher, Henry Coleman, Riley Wilson. Fort Calhoun: John Doyle, Clint Dierks, Zane Schwarz. Louisville: Harrison Klein, Sam Ahl. Mead: Tyler Pickworth, AJ Carritt, Luke Carritt, Beau LaCroix, Caleb Lihs. Omaha Brownell-Talbot: Miles Hutcherson, Matthew Eversole, Nate Brown. Omaha Concordia: Karsten Mathsen, Zac Kulus. Omaha Gross: Gio Gomez, Jake Garcia. Omaha Roncalli: Sean Fenoglio, Nate McCoy, Brady McGill, Darik Rodgers. Omaha Skutt: Caden Becker, Jackson Chandler, Brandt Pickerell, Wyatt Archer, Adam McCaw. Platteview: Jared Kuhl, Leo Guenther, Dayton Swanson,Eliott Steinhoff. Plattsmouth: Austin Sohl, Cameron Aughenbaugh, Owen Prince, Clyde Hinton, Caleb Adkins. Ralston: Caleb O’Brien, Dylan Tatum, Hudson Holloway, Brandon Cavender. Wahoo: Gavin Pokorny. Wahoo Neumann: Sam Stuhr, Trenton Barry, Cadin McGuigan, Connor Schutt, Silas Mongar, Michael Lynch, Kamdyn Swartz, Calvin Sassaman. Weeping Water: Hunter Mortimer, Ethan Essary, Sayler Rhodes, Logan March, Keegan McDonald, Carter Moegensen. Yutan: Sam Petersen, Ethan Christensen, Gavin Kube, Zach Krajicek.