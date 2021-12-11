Seven Bennington athletes headline the All-Omaha area football team

Bennington crushed the competition for the All-Omaha area team. Just as it did while winning the program's first Class B state title.

The Badgers placed seven on the team, including honorary captains Dylan Mostek and Austin Holtz.

Mostek set the 11-man season rushing record with 3,089 yards, broke the Class B record for touchdowns (44) and tied the Class B record for scoring (264 points). Holtz was the catalyst for a Bennington defense vastly improved from a year ago.

“Dylan has big-play capability every time he touches the ball," Badger coach Kameron Lenhart said. “Austin had the best defensive performance out of our team this year.”

Also on the team from Bennington: Cayden Bluhm, James Krayneski, Trey Bird, Jake Stier and Luke MacDonald.

The all-area skill positions are manned by Bird at quarterback, Christian Meneses of Plattsmouth, Rashad Madden of Ralston and Mostek at running back with Jake Orr of Omaha Roncalli and Bluhm at receiver. Offensive linemen are Braxton Buck of Ashland-Greenwood, Carson Lavaley of Wahoo, Joe Brinker of Omaha Skutt, Sal Nacarelli of Omaha Gross and Krayneski.