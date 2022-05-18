Seven marks hit the all-time charts on first day of Nebraska state track and field meet

Some doozy duels were the fuel Wednesday for a continued attack on the state’s all-time charts.

Take your pick as to the best:

» Omaha Central’s Jaylen Lloyd uncorking the longest triple jump in state history, albeit wind-aided, while runner-up Reese Grosserode from Lincoln Pius X, had his jump count as the Class A state record.

» Elkhorn South’s Jaci Sievers, pushed all the way by two-time defending gold medalist Elli Dahl of Fremont, improved to fourth all-time in the girls 3,200 and Dahl made it on the chart at No. 9.

» Fremont’s girls 3,200 relay using Lucy Dillon’s homestretch kick to outrun Omaha Westside and take the No. 2 spot all time, with the Warriors’ quartet close behind at No. 4.

In all, seven marks went onto the all-time charts of the first of four days of state competition at Burke Stadium. Lloyd, Sievers and 110-meter hurdler Kate Campos of Lincoln Pius X improved their standings, with Grosserode, Dahl, Fremont and Westside debuting.

About 7,000 watched the first-day action that was largely preliminaries save for field events, the 3,200 relay and the open 3,200. Thursday is the finals session for Classes A and B. Their winners must wait until Classes C and D compete on the weekend for the all-class gold-medal determination.

Grosserode, a sophomore, opened the triple jump with his 49-½ on his first attempt. That stirred Lloyd, a junior whose 50-3½ came on his second attempt. The helping wind on it was 2.7 meters per second, more than the allowable 2.0 mps.

Lloyd, who is transferring to Westside for his senior year, said his head-to-head battles with Grosserode “are about even. He wins a lot, I win a lot, but he’s a good competitor and we bring the best out of each other.”

Sievers, also a junior, ran 10:27.74 to finish 14 seconds ahead of Dahl, who’s signed with Nebraska.

“Elli definitely pushed me through the whole race," Sievers said. “She is such a fun person to race with and she's just such an amazing, talented competitor and along with Bri (Rinn, from Lincoln Southwest) and those other girls too.”

Sievers, Dahl, Rinn (a Utah signee) and Westside sophomore Stella Miner will be in the same field for the only time this season for the 1,600 on Thursday.

“I'm definitely not done yet," Sievers said. “So I just want to try to build off this race and work really hard in that mile tomorrow. We have a very good field so it'll be fun to run with that.”

The 85-degree afternoon contributed to Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South going for the win, and not getting the state record, in the boys 3,200. No. 2 all-time, the Notre Dame recruit won Class A with a 9:16.14. Fremont didn’t load up its 3,200 relay as it did when it set the state record but won Class A easily in 7:48.81. Class B winner Sidney came closer to the state record in its class while posting 7:56.63.

Other front-runners for all-class gold are Lademi Davies (19-6¼) of Westside in the long jump, Maria Kimpson (12-6) of Papillion-La Vista South in the pole vault, Madison Smith (138-6) of Class B Gothenburg in the discus in girls and Matt Rink (58-5) of Lincoln East in the shot, Jackson Kessler (6-8) of Lincoln Pius X and Breck Samuelson (6-8) of Class B Adams Central in the high jump in boys.

