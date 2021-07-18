Seven observations from the Adidas 3SSB Championships in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS — Butler coach LaVall Jordan walked into the Iowa West Field House on Friday, shook hands with a coaching colleague and looked from one end of the building to the other.

"Hey, what's the court setup here?"

As soon as he got his answer, Jordan was off to work.

The college coaches who cycled through Council Bluffs this past weekend had no reason to gawk about at a facility that was transformed solely for this major AAU event. They arrived here with a purpose — evaluate players.

Those teenage prospects, meanwhile, were equally focused. They suited up to compete and test their skills against worthy foes — while also trying to catch the attention of coaches like Jordan.

But for most everyone else at the Adidas 3SSB Championships? They could soak in the spectacle.

The dunks, and the crossovers, and the stepbacks. The hoops celebrities, on the court and off. The trash talk. The celebrations. The passion.

The action didn't stop for three days. And there were some defining moments, too. Here are the seven lasting observations from the metro area's first extensive sampling of an elite-level grassroots showcase.