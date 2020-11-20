 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seven teams crowned Nebraska high school state football champions
0 comments
breaking top story
FOOTBALL

Seven teams crowned Nebraska high school state football champions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Seven teams secured titles Friday during the Nebraska high school state football finals.

In Class A, Omaha Westside won its first state football title since 1982 with a win over Elkhorn South.

Following a 13-13 tie at halftime, Elkhorn took control of the second half. The Antlers defeated Aurora to capture the Class B state title.

Pierce finished their season 12-0, defeating Adams Central for the Class C-1 state championship. It was the Bluejays first title since 2008.

Ord won its first state football title. The Chanticleers scored 21 points in the second quarter in their win over Fremont Bergan for the Class C-2 football title. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dundy County-Stratton also won its first state title in a double overtime victory over Burwell in the Eight Man-1 state football playoffs. The Tigers were ranked No. 1 for the entire season.

In Eight Man-2, BDS won its third state title in six years as the Eagles edged Sandhills/Thedford in the final. The Eagles trailed at halftime.

McCool Junction's Owen McDonald had a record night as he led the Mustangs to a win over Sterling in the Six Man championship. The title was McCool Junction's first. 

Photos: 2020 High School state championship football games

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert