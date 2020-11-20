Seven teams crowned Nebraska high school state football champions

Seven teams secured titles Friday during the Nebraska high school state football finals.

In Class A, Omaha Westside won its first state football title since 1982 with a win over Elkhorn South.

Following a 13-13 tie at halftime, Elkhorn took control of the second half. The Antlers defeated Aurora to capture the Class B state title.

Pierce finished their season 12-0, defeating Adams Central for the Class C-1 state championship. It was the Bluejays first title since 2008.