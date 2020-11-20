Seven teams crowned Nebraska high school state football champions

Support Local Journalism
Dundy County-Stratton also won its first state title in a double overtime victory over Burwell in the Eight Man-1 state football playoffs. The Tigers were ranked No. 1 for the entire season.
In Eight Man-2, BDS won its third state title in six years as the Eagles edged Sandhills/Thedford in the final. The Eagles trailed at halftime.
McCool Junction's Owen McDonald had a record night as he led the Mustangs to a win over Sterling in the Six Man championship. The title was McCool Junction's first.
