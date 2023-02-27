After Tuesday’s round of district finals, the fields for next week’s boys state tournament will be completed.

Except in Class A, in which one at-large team for state is determined, district finals are winner-take-all games. Some long absences from the state tournament could be over.

Class A

Lincoln High (17-7) vs. No. 6-ranked Omaha Westside (17-7), 7 p.m.: Lincoln High last qualified in 2010. After a rugged stretch in January, the Links are 8-2 in their past 10 games. Westside has been to state three of the past four years.

Class B

Seward (14-11) at No. 2 Platteview (21-4), 7: Seward hasn’t been to state since 2000. The Jays rallied late to defeat York in a subdistrict final. Platteview, with Connor Millikan finishing up a productive career, is trying for its third consecutive district title.

South Sioux City (12-11) at Scottsbluff (16-8), 5 MT: The Cardinals make the trip west in hopes of going to state for the first time since 2015 when they were in Class A. Scottsbluff is 7-1 in its past eight games. South Sioux is 3-5.

Gering (13-12) at No. 3 Elkhorn (17-7), 6: Gering, which has lost to Scottsbluff in its past two games, last was at state in 2012. With new coach Nick Thompson, Elkhorn has lost just once since a 3-6 start and upset No. 1 Omaha Skutt in their subdistrict final.

No. 10 Waverly (12-10) at No. 6 Crete (17-6), 6:30: Crete started 17-2 before losing its first four games in February, all to ranked teams. Waverly has been hot-and-cold. It’s qualified the past two years.

McCook (14-9) at No. 8 York (16-5), 6: An injury-plagued year for McCook can be salvaged by beating the Dukes to qualify for the first time since 2009. York had won six of seven before Seward paid the Dukes back for a 76-52 loss two weeks earlier.

Class C-1

Lincoln Lutheran (18-7) at No. 6 Auburn (18-6), 7: Auburn has homecourt advantage after losing to the Warriors 52-51 on Feb. 9. Lutheran’s only state appearance was 2008. Its 18 wins are a school record. Auburn has been in the state finals the past four years, winning titles the first three.

St. Paul (10-11) at No. 1 Wahoo (23-1), 6: St. Paul went through a rebuilding year but an upset of the Warriors would bring it back to Lincoln for a third consecutive year. Wahoo’s only loss was to Ashland-Greenwood, which the Warriors handled in their subdistrict final.

Columbus Scotus (17-7) at No. 5 Pierce (22-3), 6:30: Pierce won at Scotus 40-37 on Dec. 16. Scotus last qualified in 2017. Pierce lost last year to Auburn.

Holdrege (16-9) vs. No. 8 Omaha Concordia (22-3), 6 at Central City: Holdrege hasn’t been to state since 2011. Concordia has been the past two years, taking third in 2021.

No, 4 Aurora (16-9) vs. Sidney (19-6), 6: at Cozad: The last time Sidney was at state, in 2016, it fell in overtime to Aurora. The Huskies, playing in C-1 for the first time, haven’t qualified since 2019.

Class C-2

Wakefield (21-4) at No. 5 Tri County (22-4), 6: It could be the second state trip for Tri County in three years. The Trojans’ only losses have been to Freeman and D-1’s Johnson-Brock. Wakefield last qualified in 2019.

Yutan (14-10) at No. 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic (21-4), 6: Cedar, at state the past two years, is undefeated against C-2 teams and has won nine of its past 10 games. Yutan’s winning streak is at four. The Chieftains didn’t qualify last year, breaking a four-year string.

Gordon-Rushville (16-4) vs. No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock (17-7), 7 at O’Neill: Gordon (1954) and Rushville (1960) have not tasted the tournament for a very long time. Elmwood-Murdock has been away since 2018. The Knights had won six straight until losing to Yutan in their subdistrict final.

Class D-1

Boyd County (10-10) vs. No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (22-2), 7: Boyd County (Spencer-Naper, Lynch, Naper, Butte) never has qualified as a consolidated school. St. Patrick’s is the defending champion.

Loomis (15-8) vs. No. 2 Maywood-Hayes Center (24-2), 7: Loomis had a 2-6 start in a top-heavy schedule, but has won seven straight. MHC’s two losses are by a total of three points, including last week’s 40-39 loss at St. Patrick’s.

No. 8 Mead (17-8) vs. Leyton (21-3), 5:30 at Lexington: Only one of Mead’s losses was to a D-1 team (Howells-Dodge). The Raiders qualified last year. Leyton has lost three of its past five games. It last was in Lincoln in 2014.

No. 10 Ansley-Litchfield (18-5) vs. No. 6 Bancroft-Rosalie (19-6), 6:30 at Albion: A-L qualified two years ago. That was the last time B-R students were there as part of the now-defunct BRLD co-op with Lyons-Decatur.

Class D-2

Fullerton (10-15) vs. No. 1 Lincoln Parkview (22-3), 6: Fullerton tackled a strong schedule in the Goldenrod Conference, but has only one win over a team with a winning record. Defending champion Parkview’s loss are to larger-school teams with a combined 53-19 record.

No. 10 Stuart (17-7) vs. Paxton (16-5), 7:30 at Broken Bow: Stuart last was at state in 1996. They beat Santee 91-87 in two overtimes behind a school record-tying 45 points from Schuyler Mustin. The Broncos are coached by Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Famer John Miller. Paxton is undefeated against D-2 teams.

Potter-Dix (19-4) vs. No. 5 Falls City Sacred Heart (17-8), 6 at Kearney Catholic: The Coyotes have won nine of 10, but none against a team in a district final. Sacred Heart has played in 15 state tournament games the past five years, winning three titles.

Mullen (17-5) vs. No. 9 Santee (14-5), 6 at Ord: Mullen has been to state the past three years. Santee is after its first district title and state berth.

