Lademi Davies of Omaha Westside and Jack Gillogly of Omaha Creighton Prep kept their hopes of four state titles alive going to the final events of the state track meet at Burke Stadium.

Davies collected her second and third wins in the triple jump, then the 100 meters in which she improved her No. 4 time on the all-time chart to 11.71 seconds.

Gillogly ran anchor on Prep's state-record 400 relay that ran 41.26 and then captured the 100 in 10.43 while not getting out of the blocks cleanly.

Class B state records fell as Waverly's boys 400 relay ran 42.11 and Blair's Ethan Baessler in the 100 ran 10.53.

Kennedy Wade of Bennington broke the Class B meet record in the 100 with her 11.97. Berlyn Schutz of Lincoln East crashed into the girls 800 all-time chart with her 2:11.57.

Omaha Burke's girls 400 relay moved up from 10th to sixth in the all-time chart with its 47.82.

