Shatel: Former Huskers — now fathers — are on opposite sides of Class A state championship

“It’s cool to see them but also depressing because it means I’m old,” Froendt said with a laugh. “To see those kids coming through and knowing I was watching their dads.

“They’re just great people and great supporters. They don’t try to put any higher expectations on us or try to meddle by any means. I’m sure they brought their kids because they trust the school district and want them here, so there’s some satisfaction in that.”

Same at Elkhorn South, where coach Guy Rosenberg has taken a Class B state championship program and turned it into one of Class A’s top teams. The sons of former Huskers have all been part of the process.

Meanwhile, Westside and Froendt are in their third attempt at a Class A title in 10 years. Another chance at school history.

That’s what the former Husker dads want more than anything for their kids: their own piece of history.

“There is a little bit of a disconnect there (from the past) and I say that as a good thing,” Rob said. “I don’t want them to look at this as something they have to live up to.