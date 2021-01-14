Shatel: Tim Cannon knows hardwood heartbreak but hopes to rewrite script with star-studded lineup

“Our point guard had fouled out and we had missed some free throws. So I was a little leery of spreading it out and getting fouled. We had had Hunter bring it up and he might have been a little wore out.

“We went 3½ minutes without scoring and they scored every time except one.

“I had somebody tell me you need to forget that and move on. No, I’ll never forget that.”

The good news is, they’re back. Sallis and Johnson and Saint Thomas, who has emerged as a star. The Mustangs are back at No. 1 with a starting five of local all-stars.

Guess who’s at No. 2? Yep. Woodard and Hepburn. The ghosts of 2020 are back, too.

It’s not like an AAU or summer select tournament. But the attitude helps.

“The kids are resilient,” Cannon said. “They play so much. If they had been in their regular AAU stuff, they would have rebounded right there. Let’s play another game.

“They’re good young men. They’ve matured a lot. They see their whole lives ahead of them and there’s another game around the corner.”

Cannon gets it. He’s lived life that way, too.