Shatel: Tim Cannon knows hardwood heartbreak but hopes to rewrite script with star-studded lineup

Tim Cannon is not the first basketball coach to live in Heartbreak Hotel.
He’s not the first to have sleepless, torturous nights. Not the first to replay the last few minutes of a devastating loss and wonder what he should have done differently.
Not the first to remember the pain in his gut as he walked down the hallway to the interview room last March after his Millard North team lost the Class A final to Bellevue West.
But Cannon described something that I’ve never heard before in years of watching and writing about coaching heartbreak.
“I almost felt sorry for the media,” Cannon said. “While they were interviewing me, I could see the pain in some of their faces. Oh my God, it hurt. I could feel the pain they were going through.”
A lot of people felt Cannon’s pain last March.
He’s the popular dean of metro high school coaches. He started in 1979 at Cathedral, which closed its doors in 1994.
Cannon is a throwback to old Omaha and the old gyms and characters. There are coaches now who were players against his teams. Here’s your old school: Cannon wears ties to games.
Basketball ties.
After all the years and state tournaments, Cannon finally hit the lottery. He finally had the team.
He had Hunter Sallis, not just the top player in the state but one of the top players in the nation. Cannon had Bill Self and Roy Williams and Mark Few wanting to talk to him.
And, finally, he had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter of the state title game against Doug Woodard and Chucky Hepburn, another couple of local legends.
Then it happened.
Cannon’s point guard, Jadin Johnson, fouled out. Sallis, hobbled by an ankle injury, was wearing down. Hepburn and Bellevue West were heating up, making everything.
Just like that, it was over. The Thunderbirds went on a 16-0 run and won by two. The Mustangs were devastated.
So, too, was their coach. Would it ever happen for him?
There was no time to feel sorry. COVID-19 had arrived.
And as Cannon and the players went into isolation for the spring, the coach had an unbelievable task: healing his team while they were all on their own.
First, the coach had to heal. And isolation just offered more time for replaying the game. And second guessing.
“Yeah, I would do some things different,” Cannon said. “With a 14-point lead, we have to control the ball better. I would have called some things to do that.
“Our point guard had fouled out and we had missed some free throws. So I was a little leery of spreading it out and getting fouled. We had had Hunter bring it up and he might have been a little wore out.
“We went 3½ minutes without scoring and they scored every time except one.
“I had somebody tell me you need to forget that and move on. No, I’ll never forget that.”
The good news is, they’re back. Sallis and Johnson and Saint Thomas, who has emerged as a star. The Mustangs are back at No. 1 with a starting five of local all-stars.
Guess who’s at No. 2? Yep. Woodard and Hepburn. The ghosts of 2020 are back, too.
It’s not like an AAU or summer select tournament. But the attitude helps.
“The kids are resilient,” Cannon said. “They play so much. If they had been in their regular AAU stuff, they would have rebounded right there. Let’s play another game.
“They’re good young men. They’ve matured a lot. They see their whole lives ahead of them and there’s another game around the corner.”
Cannon gets it. He’s lived life that way, too.
Cannon, 64, grew up in southwest Iowa. His dad, Tom, coached four sports in Wales, Iowa, north of Red Oak. He coached the boys and girls teams. Tim would tag along, do his homework on the bus.
His favorite story came when his dad won a big girls game on the road. Driving back through Treynor and Carson, Tom had the bus stop at Club 92, a steakhouse and bar, for a six pack.
“I said, ‘Dad, what are you doing?’” Cannon says. “He said, ‘Ah, those girls don’t know any better.’ I said yes they do. He’s not drinking on the bus but they know what he’s doing. He says, ‘Well, there’s nothing open in Wales.’”
The Cannons ended up in Council Bluffs, with Tom coaching at Lewis Central and Tim going to St. Albert. He would play at Benedictine College in Kansas before coming back to Creighton.
Cannon talked to Tom Brosnihan, a Tom Apke assistant, about walking on at CU. But they had no openings.
No problem. Cannon was on his way to being a coach. He got a teaching degree at CU. Then found himself at Cathedral.
With one stop at the local Wonder Bread factory first. Cannon earned $9.50 an hour there.
“I have a lot of stories and my favorite is I couldn’t wait to clean the Ho-Ho room,” Cannon said. “It was air conditioned. And they would just throw away packages of Ho-Hos. I was eating all of those.”
Cathedral led to Bryan High in 1985. Cannon became a staple in the community and at times took his responsibility to his players outside the gym.
Sometimes after games, the bus back to Bryan wouldn’t show. So Cannon put the players in his van and drove them home. He says he dropped off one kid at a different place every night.
The kid graduated, Cannon pointed out.
“Sometimes I’d take them through McDonald’s, get them a meal,” Cannon said. “If anybody thought I was doing something wrong, I’d say I’m a high school coach. Come get me.”
Over the years there were close calls with that state title. An overtime loss to Howells. A 3-pointer to Central and Akoy Agau. And Creighton Prep.
“We were 24-1 and had beaten Prep twice,” Cannon said. “They beat us at the buzzer on a tip-in. They got three shots off and of course I didn’t think there was time but I haven’t won a lot of those battles.”
He’s found a second career at Millard North. And celebrity.
The crowds flocked to see Sallis last year. That included many of Cannon’s former players he hadn’t heard from in years.
Then came the college recruiters. As an old hoop head, Cannon loves it. He’s heard from all the big ones. He’s got a chart in his classroom with names and dates of when they were here.
“Dana Altman (Oregon) flew in on Phil Knight’s personal jet,” Cannon said. “Hunter had a late-night workout with Dana. Then I went with him and his assistants to get something to eat.
“Gonzaga coaches came in on a Sunday and had (Sallis) shoot. I took my grandson and he ended up rebounding for Hunter. It’s been a blast.”
Just more stories for Cannon, who knows everybody in town. All those relationships have helped get him through the past year.
“The best thing I read is it’s not what happens to you, it’s how you react,” Cannon said.
That’s a lesson for the coach and his players, and it’s come at the most bizarre time possible. Their resilience has been further tested by having to wear masks and hoping that all the games will be played.
Including the ones in March.
This column was supposed to run last March. I initially interviewed Cannon last February, in his classroom, for state tourney week. And then all COVID broke loose.
Now, the Mustangs are 12-0 and have a date Friday at 11-1 Omaha Central.
The time between gave Cannon ample time to adjust one of his answers.
“I remember last year you asked me if a state championship would complete my happiness,” Cannon said. “And I said, ‘No.’
“Well, I think I’ve got a different answer.”
