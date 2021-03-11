Shatel: 'Uncle Bruce' Chubick on Husker hoops, space-centric offenses, the Class A tourney and more

“That’s great if you are 6-11 and can shoot like Kevin Durant. But if you’re not, you better be able to be an inside threat, too.

“If they put a smaller guy on you, you need to be able to dominate in the post. In order to do that, you have to actually have a couple of post moves — which is something kids don’t want to work on.

“This is how European basketball was being played (in the 1990s). We used to laugh that our European teammates would bring us in to do the job they didn’t want to do, dive on the floor and get the rebounds. The 6-10 guy they had was shooting 3s.”

Chubick says the current state of Nebraska high school hoops is “the best period since the days of Strickland, Andre Woolridge and Terence Badgett.

“Chucky (Hepburn) is a great player and everybody knows what Hunter (Sallis) is doing. You’ve had other guys go to Division I schools.”

Q: Have the space-centric offenses of Greg McDermott at Creighton and Hoiberg at NU had an impact on the state’s high school programs?