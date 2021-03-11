Shatel: 'Uncle Bruce' Chubick on Husker hoops, space-centric offenses, the Class A tourney and more

There was a brief Nebraska basketball reunion at last year’s Nebraska boys state basketball tournament.
This was the day after the pandemic had just tipped off. When attendance was only for family and friends of the players.
Bruce Chubick was at Pinnacle Bank Arena as an assistant for Omaha South. Erick Strickland was there, as well, part of the Bellevue West family.
“Are you here as a family member?” Chubick asked his old teammate.
“Yeah, I’m Uncle Erick,” Strickland said.
Whose Uncle? Strickland couldn’t say. He and Chubick both chuckled.
“As far as I’m concerned, for what he represents, Erick can go anywhere he wants,” Chubick said.
Same goes for Chubick and this column. He can come hang out in this space anytime he wants. Call him Uncle Bruce.
I visited with the former Husker who played high school basketball at West Holt in Atkinson on Wednesday. We talked the state of Nebraska high school hoops, Fred Hoiberg’s program and whether Hoiberg could use a player like Chubick (I say he could use at least one).
As always, Chubick was not short on opinions.
Q: It wasn’t the best year for Husker hoops. But it was a strange year to judge progress, too. What’s your take?
A: “I saw plenty of games. When you’re sitting there 20 days without practice or contact and come back to play every other day in the toughest league in the country, well ...
“We have the right people in there. I watched Fred (Hoiberg) at Iowa State and he has a similar vision for Nebraska. It’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of when.
“You can print this, I don’t care: I grew up an Iowa fan. I’ve watched the Big Ten my whole life. And I’ve never seen a stronger Big Ten, top to bottom.”
Well, that was certainly a shocking admission. Let’s steer the conversation back to the Big Eight. Did Chubick remember playing against the Mayor of Ames?
“He’s a little younger than me,” Chubick said. “He probably won’t like me saying this, but we were 5-1 against him. But the one they beat us was by 25 or so.
“We went at each other pretty good. We probably set a hard pick or fouled each other a couple of times. Always respected him and Iowa State for playing hard and smart and together. I didn’t want to lose to him.”
Chubick told a story of the Big Eight tournament in 1993, after NU lost a brutal 47-45 game to Kansas State. He and some teammates headed out to the Westport area.
A woman came up to Chubick and introduced herself as “Fred’s mom.”
“Fred?” Chubick said.
“Fred Hoiberg,” Karen Hoiberg said.
“I said the only thing I don’t like about your son is that he’s not on my team,” Chubick said.
“She told me they had Nebraska ties and that Jerry Bush was her father. I did not know that.
“That stuck in the back of my head a couple years ago when we were looking for a coach. I was talking with Beau (Reid) and Pike (Eric Piatkowski) and we were throwing around names and I said, ‘what about Fred Hoiberg?’
Q: You guys played fast, but not like this. Do you think it will work?
A: “It’s a little different than what he played at Iowa State and that’s probably a little bit of Doc’s (Sadler) influence.
The Big 12 is more run and gun. The Big Ten is more about defense and you have to have some big guys and grinders. This is a little bit of a hybrid of both.
“I do think it will work. Since they came back from the pandemic (pause), I’ve seen them take strides. I saw a switch turn about five or six games back that gives me confidence that they’re going to get things where they need to be.”
Q: What did you see?
A: “Everybody is pulling in the same direction. I have my own ideas why that wasn’t happening, and I’m not going to share them. But I will be shocked if there’s no postseason in the next two years.
“Now Fred’s probably going to say, thanks for that, buddy.”
I told Chubick I thought Hoiberg could use a Bruce Chubick: some muscle inside, a defender and rebounder and, most of all, a no-nonsense leader willing to rattle cages.
Chubick balked at the notion, saying he saw some of that in Derrick Walker. But he agreed on the attitude part.
“Even if it’s not a big guy, but a guy who is a dog, put him out on the perimeter and stick him on the other guy’s best player. He can’t touch the ball and he gets frustrated.
“I think every program ideally needs two or three guys like that, who are hard-nosed and put winning ahead of everything and run through a wall and tell them what needs to be done.”
Q: Do you see those kinds of kids at the high school level in Nebraska? Or does everyone want to shoot the 3?
A: “Everybody wants to be Kevin Durant. That’s part of the problem.
“That’s great if you are 6-11 and can shoot like Kevin Durant. But if you’re not, you better be able to be an inside threat, too.
“If they put a smaller guy on you, you need to be able to dominate in the post. In order to do that, you have to actually have a couple of post moves — which is something kids don’t want to work on.
“This is how European basketball was being played (in the 1990s). We used to laugh that our European teammates would bring us in to do the job they didn’t want to do, dive on the floor and get the rebounds. The 6-10 guy they had was shooting 3s.”
Chubick says the current state of Nebraska high school hoops is “the best period since the days of Strickland, Andre Woolridge and Terence Badgett.
“Chucky (Hepburn) is a great player and everybody knows what Hunter (Sallis) is doing. You’ve had other guys go to Division I schools.”
Q: Have the space-centric offenses of Greg McDermott at Creighton and Hoiberg at NU had an impact on the state’s high school programs?
A: “Oh, yeah. The game’s evolving and always will. It’s like being a football fan and pining for the days of the wishbone to come back. We’re not going to come back and play like George Mikan and pick the ball out of the peach basket.
“For the record, Nebraska and Creighton rivalry aside, I like the way McDermott’s teams play. I like the way he coaches. And ditto for Fred.”
Q: Will a shot clock be a necessary part of that evolution?
A: “I would like to see it. I think 45 (seconds) probably too long and 30 is too short. I would think 35 would be okay. You can make it work. South Dakota has it.
“Coaches would be on board with it. Two things would go away. One, holding the ball because you can’t compete. You’d have to lace ‘em up and go after it.
“And you also wouldn’t see long possessions when you are trying to hold the lead. Coaches would find a way to milk 24 or 30 seconds before they got a shot.”
Q: You’re spectating this week. How do you see the Class A tourney unfolding?
A: “Everybody is kind of itching to see that Hunter vs. Chucky, Bellevue West-Millard North rematch from last year. But both coaches would tell you they have work to do first.
“Do I think Creighton Prep can upset Bellevue West? Absolutely. Do I think Millard West can upset North? More difficult but not out of the question.
“Millard North is well-coached and their individual matchups make it so hard. But what happens this week? Do they play as one? If they do, they are going to be hard to beat.”
Q: You got a pick for me?
A: “I probably would rather not because we have to play against all of them. I’ll be watching, put it like that. All three games will be interesting.”
No problem, Uncle Bruce. I won’t make you take that charge.
Thursday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament
