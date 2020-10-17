 Skip to main content
Shaylee Myers helps Lincoln Southwest sweep Elkhorn
Shaylee Myers had 14 kills Saturday to lead Lincoln Southwest to a three-set sweep of Elkhorn in the final of the Omaha Westside Invitational.

The Top 10 No. 7 Silver Hawks beat the No. 10 Antlers 25-20, 25-12, 25-22. Elkhorn had defeated Southwest in tournament pool play Friday night.

The Silver Hawks (18-8) qualified for the final by defeating No. 4 Papillion-La Vista in a five-set semifinal.

The Antlers (19-7) defeated Bellevue West in four sets in the other semifinal.

