'She wants to win': Omaha Skutt's Cece Behrens is thriving after switching positions

For her part, Behrens is most concerned with the latter.

“I’d trade any record for a state title,” she said.

It’s what puts her right up there with some of Skutt’s all-time greats. Stacey Bartels and Mayme Conroy both held the goal-scoring mark before collegiate careers at Nebraska. Each has been an assistant for the SkyHawks during Behrens’ high school career.

Liz Bartels, who played at Marquette, then had the record Behrens just eclipsed.

“What does she have in common with those girls? She wants to win,” Carlson said. “They’re going to do anything they need to in order to make that happen. And if they don’t win — which is rare — they’re going to be able to say ‘I gave it everything I’ve got.’”

Added Behrens: “Those people, I look up to. And hopefully someone looks up to me someday.”

It’s been a senior season about getting out of her comfort zone. But after missing her junior year with a torn ACL she suffered during basketball, she wasn’t going to take any part of it for granted.

“Just being able to play sports again has been amazing,” Behrens said. “I couldn’t have asked for any better.”