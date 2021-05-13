'She wants to win': Omaha Skutt's Cece Behrens is thriving after switching positions

Cece Behrens has never been all that interested in goals. At least not for herself.
That may sound strange considering the Omaha Skutt senior now owns the school record in the category.
But Behrens, an Omaha recruit, is seeing goals in a different way this season.
Up close and personal.
“She just has a knack to get to the ball and then to make something happen when she has the ball,” SkyHawk coach John Carlson said. “It goes back to that will of ‘I’m going to get to this ball, and I’m going to make something happen when I do.’”
And that doesn’t matter where she is on the pitch.
A position switch from a holding midfielder — where Behrens said she’s played for most of her life — to a center forward was Carlson’s idea. Behrens wasn’t so sure about it.
“I was like ‘no way,’” she said. “I could never see myself playing forward.”
She has more than done just play forward. She’s thrived there.
Behrens has a Class B leading 33 goals entering the state soccer tournament, which top-ranked Skutt opens against No. 9 Omaha Roncalli Friday at 4 p.m. at Morrison Stadium.
It’s the most in a single season in program history, a history that includes 24 straight tournament appearances and seven championships.
For her part, Behrens is most concerned with the latter.
“I’d trade any record for a state title,” she said.
It’s what puts her right up there with some of Skutt’s all-time greats. Stacey Bartels and Mayme Conroy both held the goal-scoring mark before collegiate careers at Nebraska. Each has been an assistant for the SkyHawks during Behrens’ high school career.
Liz Bartels, who played at Marquette, then had the record Behrens just eclipsed.
“What does she have in common with those girls? She wants to win,” Carlson said. “They’re going to do anything they need to in order to make that happen. And if they don’t win — which is rare — they’re going to be able to say ‘I gave it everything I’ve got.’”
Added Behrens: “Those people, I look up to. And hopefully someone looks up to me someday.”
It’s been a senior season about getting out of her comfort zone. But after missing her junior year with a torn ACL she suffered during basketball, she wasn’t going to take any part of it for granted.
“Just being able to play sports again has been amazing,” Behrens said. “I couldn’t have asked for any better.”
Conroy, who said she made the same sort of position change early in her high school career, called Behrens a “presence.”
As an assistant with the SkyHawks this season, she’s seen Behrens put in the work to become a scorer. Conroy acknowledges that part of that process is thinking about the game a little differently.
“That’s something we’ve noticed, that she wants to come back more and help out,” Conroy said. “She’s one of the best passers on the team. But a couple of times we’ve had to tell her, ‘you have to be selfish.’”
Behrens is not quite sure where on the field she’ll play at the next level, but adding an ability to finish to her repertoire can’t hurt.
Conroy has also worked with Behrens to incorporate an additional tool this season: leadership.
“She’s really helped me take on that role,” Behrens said. “She has also pushed me to do more, to continue to be that positive leader.”
Behrens will go down as one of the best athletes in Skutt history, Carlson said.
“There’s not a lot of players at Skutt who can say they’ve had the success she’s had in basketball and soccer,” Carlson said. “She’s just someone you want on your team.”