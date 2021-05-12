 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shot clocks could be coming to Nebraska high school basketball
0 comments
topical top story
BASKETBALL

Shot clocks could be coming to Nebraska high school basketball

LINCOLN — Shot clocks could be coming to Nebraska high school basketball after the national governing body announced Wednesday that state associations can decide whether to adopt their use.

Beginning in 2022-23, states will be allowed to use a 35-second shot clock. College basketball uses 30 seconds.

A shot-clock proposal must go through the Nebraska School Activities Association legislative process beginning with a request by a member school. The proposal would have to go through two rounds of legislative district voting before the NSAA board could approve it.

Guidelines from the National Federation of State High School Associations include using two shot-clock displays that are connected to a horn that is distinctive from the game-clock horn, and using an alternative timing device, such as a stopwatch at the scorer’s table, for a shot-clock malfunction.

The guidelines allow for corrections to the shot clock only during the shot-clock period in which an error occurred and the officials have definite information relative to the mistake or malfunction.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert