Shrine Bowl gives OPS football players another chance to put on the pads

KEARNEY, Neb. — Hunter Push came this week to shove defenders around at the Nebraska Shrine Bowl.

Chris Graham is glad to get the rust off.

They’re two of the five all-stars from the Omaha Public Schools in Saturday’s 6 p.m. game at UNK who didn’t get a chance to play football last fall — unlike every other school in the state.

To put the pads back on after nearly two years was “amazing,” Push said.

“I’m not going to lie. I’m pretty sore right now," the Omaha North offensive guard said before a Thursday afternoon practice. “But it felt really good. I missed it a lot.”

Graham, who’s from Omaha Burke, will be the other starting guard for the North team.

“I definitely got back into the swing of things really quick. I got the rust off after maybe two or three practices,” Graham said. “Hitting, there’s one thing I definitely missed a lot.”

On the South team from OPS schools are lineman Kaedyn Reynolds and defensive back Ashad Wills from Central and lineman Fabian Reid from Bryan.