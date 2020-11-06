Six Man football: McCool Junction defeats Paxton to advance to semifinals

McCool Junction defeated Paxton 79-20 in a Six Man quarterfinal Friday night.
Owen McDonald rushed for four touchdowns and 224 yards as top-ranked McCool Junction scored 67 points in the first half.
McDonald picked up a fifth TD on a kickoff return and scored 10 points on five PAT kicks, worth two points apiece in six man.
Paxton (7-3)..........................0 12 0 8—20
At McCool Junction (10-0)...24 43 6 6—79
M: Owen McDonald 44 run (McDonald kick)
M: McDonald 14 run (McDonald kick)
M: McDonald 49 run (McDonald kick)
M: Kaeden Bristol 37 run (kick failed)
M: McDonald 20 run (kick failed)
M: Bristol 1 run (Bristol pass from McDonald)
M: Chase Wilkinson 10 run (McDonald kick)
P: Keegan Schow 28 run (kick blocked)
M: Kaeden Bristol 3 run (McDonald kick)
P: Remington Schimonitz 69 kickoff return (pass failed)
M: McDonald 75 kickoff return (Jonah Barrow kick)
M: Patrick Dietz 2 run (kick blocked)
P: Dane Storer 1 pass from Schow (Noah Ackerman kick)
M: Dylan Rieken 10 run (run failed)
Arthur County 55, Creek Valley 39
Edward Daly’s 70-yard fumble-return touchdown lit a 19-point surge for No. 5 Arthur County (8-2) in the second half. The sophomore also caught one of Bryce Hanna’s three touchdown passes.
Senior running back Alex Worthing had a game-high 188 yards rushing and had three total touchdowns.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
All-Nebraska football teams through the years
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports