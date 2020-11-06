 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Six Man football: McCool Junction defeats Paxton to advance to semifinals
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Six Man football: McCool Junction defeats Paxton to advance to semifinals

{{featured_button_text}}

McCool Junction defeated Paxton 79-20 in a Six Man quarterfinal Friday night.

Owen McDonald rushed for four touchdowns and 224 yards as top-ranked McCool Junction scored 67 points in the first half.

McDonald picked up a fifth TD on a kickoff return and scored 10 points on five PAT kicks, worth two points apiece in six man.

Paxton (7-3)..........................0  12  0  8—20

At McCool Junction (10-0)...24  43  6  6—79

M: Owen McDonald 44 run (McDonald kick)

M: McDonald 14 run (McDonald kick)

M: McDonald 49 run (McDonald kick)

M: Kaeden Bristol 37 run (kick failed)

M: McDonald 20 run (kick failed)

M: Bristol 1 run (Bristol pass from McDonald)

M: Chase Wilkinson 10 run (McDonald kick)

P: Keegan Schow 28 run (kick blocked)

M: Kaeden Bristol 3 run (McDonald kick)

P: Remington Schimonitz 69 kickoff return (pass failed)

M: McDonald 75 kickoff return (Jonah Barrow kick)

M: Patrick Dietz 2 run (kick blocked)

P: Dane Storer 1 pass from Schow (Noah Ackerman kick)

M: Dylan Rieken 10 run (run failed)

Arthur County 55, Creek Valley 39

Edward Daly’s 70-yard fumble-return touchdown lit a 19-point surge for No. 5 Arthur County (8-2) in the second half. The sophomore also caught one of Bryce Hanna’s three touchdown passes.

Senior running back Alex Worthing had a game-high 188 yards rushing and had three total touchdowns.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert