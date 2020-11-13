Six Man football: McCool Junction will face Sterling in the state championship

McCool Junction defeated Cody-Kilgore 30-12 in the Six Man football semifinals.
Owen McDonald scored three first-half touchdowns, including a 77-yard return of the opening kickoff, as last year's state runner-up improved to 11-0 and returned to the state final. McDonald's touchdowns made it 24-6 at halftime and the Mustangs added another score in the opening minutes of the second half.
Sterling 60, Arthur County 58
Visiting Sterling led 30-18 at the half and never trailed after that to punch its ticket to final.
Sam Boldt led Sterling (10-0) by rushing for 171 yards and five TDs and returned two kickoffs for scores.
Alex Worthing rushed for 255 yards and nine TDs for Arthur County (8-3), which tied it 44-44 with 7:44 left.
