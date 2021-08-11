Six Man football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

Check out more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Six Man football, plus players to watch and notable games.
* * *
TOP 10
1. Sterling (10-1 in 2020)
After reaching the finals for the first time in Six-Man, the Jets have Tanner McDonald, Andrew Richardson and Garrett Hier ready to go the final step.
2. Cody-Kilgore (6-3)
Tucker Ravenscroft and Cactus Millar will have the Cowboys contending in the championship corral.
3. Potter-Dix (9-1)
Luke Kasten put up big numbers for the Coyotes as a sophomore. Jared Anton is a top defensive back.
4. McCool Junction (12-0)
Returning champions will reload behind Chase Wilkinson in the backfield and Gage Rhodes on the line.
5. Red Cloud (8-1)
A veteran team with seven seniors, the Warriors have Carson McCleary (1,116 yards rushing, nine INTs) as a top producer on both sides of the ball.
6. Arthur County (8-3)
The Wolves’ top players include junior defensive back Lance Vasa and senior lineman Edward Daly.
7. Spalding Academy (7-2)
Leading the way for the Shamrocks will be defensive lineman Daniel Diessner, second team all-state last year.
8. Creek Valley (7-3)
Much of last year’s team is back, including senior QB Eli Schmid and senior RB Lucas Trujillo.
9. Franklin (4-1)
The Flyers are eligible for the playoffs this year and have four returning starters from a COVID-shortened five-game season.
10. Stuart (5-2)
Like Franklin, the Broncos return four starters on either side. Ryan Steinhauser is a three-year starter at quarterback.
RETURNING ALL-STATERS
Tucker Ravenscroft, Cody-Kilgore, 6-2/200, Sr., E
His forte is blocking.
Garrett Hier, Sterling, 5-11/160, Sr., QB-DB
Returns as the Jets’ starting QB.
Cactus Millar, Cody-Kilgore, 6-0/180, Sr., DB
Made 90 tackles and four INTs as a junior
Tanner McDonald, Sterling, 6-3/210, Sr., DL
Controls his side of the field.
Andrew Richardson, Sterling, 5-9/190, Sr., OL-DL
He long snaps, kicks, plays on both lines and is a part-time QB.
OTHERS TO WATCH
Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 6-3/150, Jr., QB
Threw for 1,746 yards, rushed for 797.
Noteworthy games
Sept. 3
Cody-Kilgore at Arthur County (2020, AC 54-39)
Sept. 24
Potter-Dix at Arthur County (2020, PD 52-32)
Oct. 8
Franklin at Red Cloud (2020, DNP)
Oct. 22
Stuart at Spalding Academy (2020, SA 42-0)
Creek Valley at Potter-Dix (2020, PD 66-13)