Six Man football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

Check out more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Six Man football, plus players to watch and notable games.

TOP 10

1. Sterling (10-1 in 2020)

After reaching the finals for the first time in Six-Man, the Jets have Tanner McDonald, Andrew Richardson and Garrett Hier ready to go the final step.

2. Cody-Kilgore (6-3)

Tucker Ravenscroft and Cactus Millar will have the Cowboys contending in the championship corral.

3. Potter-Dix (9-1)

Luke Kasten put up big numbers for the Coyotes as a sophomore. Jared Anton is a top defensive back.

4. McCool Junction (12-0)

Returning champions will reload behind Chase Wilkinson in the backfield and Gage Rhodes on the line.

5. Red Cloud (8-1)

A veteran team with seven seniors, the Warriors have Carson McCleary (1,116 yards rushing, nine INTs) as a top producer on both sides of the ball.