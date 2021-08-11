 Skip to main content
Six Man football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games
FOOTBALL

These are the top 10 teams in Six Man football entering the 2021 season, according to The World-Herald's Stu Pospisil.

Check out more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Six Man football, plus players to watch and notable games.

* * *

TOP 10

1. Sterling (10-1 in 2020)

After reaching the finals for the first time in Six-Man, the Jets have Tanner McDonald, Andrew Richardson and Garrett Hier ready to go the final step.

2. Cody-Kilgore (6-3)

Tucker Ravenscroft and Cactus Millar will have the Cowboys contending in the championship corral.

3. Potter-Dix (9-1)

Luke Kasten put up big numbers for the Coyotes as a sophomore. Jared Anton is a top defensive back.

4. McCool Junction (12-0)

Returning champions will reload behind Chase Wilkinson in the backfield and Gage Rhodes on the line.

5. Red Cloud (8-1)

A veteran team with seven seniors, the Warriors have Carson McCleary (1,116 yards rushing, nine INTs) as a top producer on both sides of the ball.

6. Arthur County (8-3)

The Wolves’ top players include junior defensive back Lance Vasa and senior lineman Edward Daly.

7. Spalding Academy (7-2)

Leading the way for the Shamrocks will be defensive lineman Daniel Diessner, second team all-state last year.

8. Creek Valley (7-3)

Much of last year’s team is back, including senior QB Eli Schmid and senior RB Lucas Trujillo.

9. Franklin (4-1)

The Flyers are eligible for the playoffs this year and have four returning starters from a COVID-shortened five-game season.

10. Stuart (5-2)

Like Franklin, the Broncos return four starters on either side. Ryan Steinhauser is a three-year starter at quarterback.

RETURNING ALL-STATERS

Tucker Ravenscroft, Cody-Kilgore, 6-2/200, Sr., E

His forte is blocking.

Garrett Hier, Sterling, 5-11/160, Sr., QB-DB

Returns as the Jets’ starting QB.

Cactus Millar, Cody-Kilgore, 6-0/180, Sr., DB

Made 90 tackles and four INTs as a junior

Tanner McDonald, Sterling, 6-3/210, Sr., DL

Controls his side of the field.

Andrew Richardson, Sterling, 5-9/190, Sr., OL-DL

He long snaps, kicks, plays on both lines and is a part-time QB.

OTHERS TO WATCH

Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 6-3/150, Jr., QB

Threw for 1,746 yards, rushed for 797.

Noteworthy games

Sept. 3

Cody-Kilgore at Arthur County (2020, AC 54-39)

Sept. 24

Potter-Dix at Arthur County (2020, PD 52-32)

Oct. 8

Franklin at Red Cloud (2020, DNP)

Oct. 22

Stuart at Spalding Academy (2020, SA 42-0)

Creek Valley at Potter-Dix (2020, PD 66-13)

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

