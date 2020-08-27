 Skip to main content
Six Man football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games
Six Man football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

Below you'll find more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Six Man football, plus players to watch and notable games:

Top 10

1. McCool Junction (11-1): With returning all-staters Owen McDonald, Chase Wilkinson and Kaden Kirkpatrick back from a state runner-up team, coach Jarrod Weiss needs to find one new starter on each platoon.

2. Creek Valley (10-1): Coach Joe Tupper has elevated the Storm to state prominence in a short time. Five starters return on each side of the ball, with Justin Ningen “the heart of the team,” Tupper said.

3. Harvard (12-0): The defending champs, coached by Scott Trimble, have a 1-2 punch of Ben Okraska and all-stater Ethan Piper. Noah Roberts takes over at quarterback.

4. Cody-Kilgore (10-1): The Cowboys took some graduation hits. Senior Gage Davis was last year’s No. 2 tackler and averaged 16 yards on 26 carries.

5. Stuart (2-6): Bronco coach Colin Schurman said “we have a team that is built for six-man” after dropping from eight man. Wade Paxton is a four-year starter.

6. Wilcox-Hildreth (4-5): New coach Cody Whipkey, a Falcon assistant for five years, has his defense intact and four will be starting on offense. Good numbers in junior and senior classes.

7. Sterling (5-4): Look for more juice in the Jets’ team speed, coach Brent Heusman said. Passing-game improvement is needed. Junior class has size.

8. Arthur County (7-3): The Wolves have some talented skill players, including junior passer Bryce Hanna and senior runner Alex Worthing.

9. Red Cloud (6-3): The Warrior seniors have given their team steady improvement the past two years, coach Jason Heldt said. There are nine returning starters.

10. Grand Island Heartland Lutheran (6-3): New coach Brent Penny is counting on four seniors at the skill positions, including prolific receiver-runner Quinston Larsen.

Returning all-staters

Kaden Kirkpatrick

McCool Junction, OL/DL, 6-4, 255, Sr.

Chase Wilkinson

McCool Junction, B/DB, 5-8, 155, Jr.

Owen McDonald

McCool Junction, B/LB, 6-0, 160, Sr.

Quinston Larsen

GI Heartland Lutheran, RB/LB, 6-1, 185, Sr.

Ethan Piper

Harvard, DL, 5-11, 155, Sr.

Oakley Hodges

Creek Valley, E/DE/K, 6-3, 195, Sr.

Noteworthy games

McCool Junction at Harvard

Sept. 4 • 2019: Harvard won 50-33

Rematch of last year’s state final comes early.

Cody-Kilgore at Stuart

Sept. 18 • Didn’t play in 2019

Stuart is a newcomer to Six Man.

McCool Junction at GI Heartland Lutheran

Sept. 25 • Didn’t play in 2019

Red Hornets are McCool’s best remaining opponent.

Sterling at Dorchester

Oct. 2 • 2019: Sterling won 59-12

Dorchester’s 4-4 record in 2019 is the best for a Sterling opponent.

Wilcox-Hildreth at Red Cloud

Oct. 2 • 2019: WH won 34-20

Red Cloud rebounded from 2019 loss to win six games.

Arthur County at Creek Valley

Oct. 9 • 2019: CV won 54-28

Creek Valley graduated only one starter.

