Six Man football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

Below you'll find more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Six Man football, plus players to watch and notable games:

Top 10

1. McCool Junction (11-1): With returning all-staters Owen McDonald, Chase Wilkinson and Kaden Kirkpatrick back from a state runner-up team, coach Jarrod Weiss needs to find one new starter on each platoon.

2. Creek Valley (10-1): Coach Joe Tupper has elevated the Storm to state prominence in a short time. Five starters return on each side of the ball, with Justin Ningen “the heart of the team,” Tupper said.

3. Harvard (12-0): The defending champs, coached by Scott Trimble, have a 1-2 punch of Ben Okraska and all-stater Ethan Piper. Noah Roberts takes over at quarterback.

4. Cody-Kilgore (10-1): The Cowboys took some graduation hits. Senior Gage Davis was last year’s No. 2 tackler and averaged 16 yards on 26 carries.

5. Stuart (2-6): Bronco coach Colin Schurman said “we have a team that is built for six-man” after dropping from eight man. Wade Paxton is a four-year starter.