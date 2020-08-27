Six Man football: Top teams, players to watch and notable games

Below you'll find more information on each of the preseason top-10 teams in Six Man football, plus players to watch and notable games:
Top 10
1. McCool Junction (11-1): With returning all-staters Owen McDonald, Chase Wilkinson and Kaden Kirkpatrick back from a state runner-up team, coach Jarrod Weiss needs to find one new starter on each platoon.
2. Creek Valley (10-1): Coach Joe Tupper has elevated the Storm to state prominence in a short time. Five starters return on each side of the ball, with Justin Ningen “the heart of the team,” Tupper said.
3. Harvard (12-0): The defending champs, coached by Scott Trimble, have a 1-2 punch of Ben Okraska and all-stater Ethan Piper. Noah Roberts takes over at quarterback.
4. Cody-Kilgore (10-1): The Cowboys took some graduation hits. Senior Gage Davis was last year’s No. 2 tackler and averaged 16 yards on 26 carries.
5. Stuart (2-6): Bronco coach Colin Schurman said “we have a team that is built for six-man” after dropping from eight man. Wade Paxton is a four-year starter.
6. Wilcox-Hildreth (4-5): New coach Cody Whipkey, a Falcon assistant for five years, has his defense intact and four will be starting on offense. Good numbers in junior and senior classes.
7. Sterling (5-4): Look for more juice in the Jets’ team speed, coach Brent Heusman said. Passing-game improvement is needed. Junior class has size.
8. Arthur County (7-3): The Wolves have some talented skill players, including junior passer Bryce Hanna and senior runner Alex Worthing.
9. Red Cloud (6-3): The Warrior seniors have given their team steady improvement the past two years, coach Jason Heldt said. There are nine returning starters.
10. Grand Island Heartland Lutheran (6-3): New coach Brent Penny is counting on four seniors at the skill positions, including prolific receiver-runner Quinston Larsen.
Returning all-staters
Kaden Kirkpatrick
McCool Junction, OL/DL, 6-4, 255, Sr.
Chase Wilkinson
McCool Junction, B/DB, 5-8, 155, Jr.
Owen McDonald
McCool Junction, B/LB, 6-0, 160, Sr.
Quinston Larsen
GI Heartland Lutheran, RB/LB, 6-1, 185, Sr.
Ethan Piper
Harvard, DL, 5-11, 155, Sr.
Oakley Hodges
Creek Valley, E/DE/K, 6-3, 195, Sr.
Noteworthy games
McCool Junction at Harvard
Sept. 4 • 2019: Harvard won 50-33
Rematch of last year’s state final comes early.
Cody-Kilgore at Stuart
Sept. 18 • Didn’t play in 2019
Stuart is a newcomer to Six Man.
McCool Junction at GI Heartland Lutheran
Sept. 25 • Didn’t play in 2019
Red Hornets are McCool’s best remaining opponent.
Sterling at Dorchester
Oct. 2 • 2019: Sterling won 59-12
Dorchester’s 4-4 record in 2019 is the best for a Sterling opponent.
Wilcox-Hildreth at Red Cloud
Oct. 2 • 2019: WH won 34-20
Red Cloud rebounded from 2019 loss to win six games.
Arthur County at Creek Valley
Oct. 9 • 2019: CV won 54-28
Creek Valley graduated only one starter.
