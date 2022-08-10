Six Man football: Wallace stayed afloat. Now the Wildcats are state title contenders

Wallace, a state title contender? That was unfathomable several years ago.

Low numbers and injuries forced the Wildcats to forfeit their final five games in 2018 — their last season of eight-man football — and all of 2019 when they transitioned to six man.

After going 2-5 in 2020, losing two games to COVID-19 related cancellations, they were 9-2 and a state semifinalist last year.

“It’s been wild," coach Eric Miller said.

Wallace played eight man for years, and Miller said the community wasn’t ready to shift to six man. But the forfeits in 2018 forced reconsideration, and seeing the six-man game aided in selling the change.

“We got a taste, so at least football wasn’t completely gone from Wallace," Miller said.

Going into last season, the Wildcats had been more diligent in the weight room and their playbook felt more like six man.

“We lost our first game to the state runner-up (Potter-Dix), won nine in a row and then lost in the semis to the state champions (Cody-Kilgore)," Miller said. “It was a wild ride, but it was fun.”

Miller is working with 10 players this season — one of the school’s three senior boys switched to cross country for health reasons. Remaining in the senior class are lineman Kyler Flaming and running back/linebacker Carson Glunz.

An all-state running back, Glunz had the most yards (1,896), touchdowns (38) and tackles (135) in Six Man.

“He's just a great player," Miller said. “We knew he had potential. He's always been a fast runner and pretty strong. He's only about 5-5, but he's 165 pounds and just really strong. He benches and squats a lot.

“His vision has really come along. That’s what made him improve a lot last year. He just started seeing holes better. He could have been a first-team running back, which he was, but he could have been first team at linebacker, as well. He's that kind of player. One of the best in Six Man.”

Wallace's season begins at Cody-Kilgore in a rematch of the 2021 semifinal that the Cowboys won 72-28.

TOP 10

GAMES TO WATCH

Cody-Kilgore at Wallace: Aug. 26, CK won 72-28 in 2021

Potter-Dix at Hay Springs: Sept. 9, PD won 51-12 in 2021

Sumner-EM at Lincoln Parkview: Sept. 9, didn't play in 2021

Pawnee City at Lincoln Parkview: Sept. 30, LP won 54-36 in 2021

Red Cloud at Wilcox-Hildreth: Oct. 14, RC won 86-36 in 2021

RETURNING ALL-STATERS

Carson Glunz (Wallace, 5-7/150, Sr., RB): Led Six Man in rushing yards, touchdowns and tackles.

Luke Kasten (Potter-Dix, 6-3/175, Sr., RB): Can play any position for the Coyotes.

Dylan Naslund (Cody-Kilgore, 6-0/195, Sr., L): Scored on all six catches in 2021.