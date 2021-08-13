Six Man football: Winless as eighth-graders, Sterling's seniors set sights on state

"We like to change it up and give the defense different looks and see how they’re going to adjust to what we throw at them," he said. "Garrett’s a good example of that. In some of our sets, he’s our quarterback. In other sets, he’s one of our wide receivers. I think he even plays a little bit of running back sometimes.

“We ask all our guys to be multidimensional and understand that just because you’re a wide receiver on this play the next play you may be a running back and so on and so forth.”

Hier wouldn't want it any other way, though learning so many roles requires the utmost focus at practice.

“All week in practice you are paying attention, you are not slouching off, you are taking all reps serious because if you don’t, if you’re not prepared, you’re not going to come out on top,” Hier said. “You just have to be ready. You have to take the reps serious and all week you have to know that you’re preparing for this game.

“Honestly, I love it. I love switching it around. I don’t hate playing the same position, but it’s exciting, it’s thrilling.”

The Jets hope to follow in the footsteps of the team that beat them in the state title game. McCool Junction lost in the 2019 final then won the title the next season.