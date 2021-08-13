Six Man football: Winless as eighth-graders, Sterling's seniors set sights on state

Sterling's four senior starters began their careers with a winless campaign. They could close their high school football days holding the state championship trophy.
When Garrett Hier, Andrew Richardson, Tanner McDonald and Kody Goracke were in eighth grade, their co-op with Johnson County went 0-8. Back-to-back seasons of 5-4 followed before they spearheaded a 10-1 campaign in 2020. The only loss was in the Six Man title game, 70-20 to McCool Junction.
“I would give these guys a lot of credit,” Sterling coach Brent Heusman said. “They started off, this is our fourth year of Six Man, and these four have all been very instrumental in our success these last three years. ... We’ve got a nice group of seniors that we’re counting on to lead us back to hopefully the successful season we had last year.”
Hier, McDonald and Richardson were Six Man first-teamers on defense. They've also been starters since sophomore year after getting playing time as freshmen.
“Experience is hard to replicate,” Heusman said. “You can’t really do much of that, but it definitely helps to have experience and understanding what to expect and things like that.”
Heusman’s offense puts a focus on versatility. Players change positions based on formations, so everyone needs to know the ins and outs of all six spots.
"We like to change it up and give the defense different looks and see how they’re going to adjust to what we throw at them," he said. "Garrett’s a good example of that. In some of our sets, he’s our quarterback. In other sets, he’s one of our wide receivers. I think he even plays a little bit of running back sometimes.
“We ask all our guys to be multidimensional and understand that just because you’re a wide receiver on this play the next play you may be a running back and so on and so forth.”
Hier wouldn't want it any other way, though learning so many roles requires the utmost focus at practice.
“All week in practice you are paying attention, you are not slouching off, you are taking all reps serious because if you don’t, if you’re not prepared, you’re not going to come out on top,” Hier said. “You just have to be ready. You have to take the reps serious and all week you have to know that you’re preparing for this game.
“Honestly, I love it. I love switching it around. I don’t hate playing the same position, but it’s exciting, it’s thrilling.”
The Jets hope to follow in the footsteps of the team that beat them in the state title game. McCool Junction lost in the 2019 final then won the title the next season.
“Growing up through elementary (school), through everything, it’s all been boiling down to this year, this moment,” Hier said. “Last year we came so close, and this year it’s time to put it away.”
To get back to the state title game, Heusman knows that the Jets will have to lean on their seniors. He already told the younger players to ask them if they have questions, because he knows they will do whatever is needed to keep building the foundation for Sterling football.
“If you have a good group of seniors, chances are you’re probably going to have a good season,” Heusman said. “These four guys have definitely planted the seed, getting Sterling football going back in the right direction, and I think we’re in for a pretty good run this year and for years to come.”