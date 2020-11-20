Six Man: McCool Junction defeats Sterling to win first state football title

KEARNEY, Neb. — McCool Junction's Owen McDonald had a record night as he led the Mustangs to a 70-20 win over Sterling in the Six Man championship Friday.

McDonald finished with eight touchdowns and rushed for 393 yards. McDonald had 334 yards and seven touchdowns by halftime as McCool Junction raced to a 62-14 lead.​

McCool Junction wins its first title after finishing runner-up last season.

