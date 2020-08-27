Six Man: Senior Owen McDonald becoming 'more vocal' on and off the field for McCool Junction

When the pandemic shut down everything at McCool Junction, Owen McDonald did anything he could to ensure that he and his teammates were ready to go when fall camp started.
Without access to the weight room, the senior turned to things he found around his house — including 5-gallon buckets filled with water — to keep lifting. He borrowed footballs from coach Jarrod Weiss so the team could work on passing routes.
“We couldn’t get into the gym or anything, so we kind of had to make makeshift weights and ask Coach for a football and throw it around whenever we can,” McDonald said. “Me and my teammates love hanging out with each other, so it wasn’t too hard to get them involved and get them all together.”
Taking the initiative is the kind of thing Weiss has come to count on from his two-time captain.
“I’ve really seen a big leadership role change in him, as far as being more vocal and things like that coming into this year,” the coach said. “I’ve seen a big jump in his demeanor. He’s always been a leader, but he’s being more vocal this year.”
Weiss also noted that McDonald set an example to follow, on and off the field.
“His biggest attribute is his work ethic, not just on the field, but in the classroom, off the field, as an overall athlete,” Weiss said. “He’s a great kid and a great ambassador for our school. He does everything right. He leads by example and works extremely hard at whatever sport he’s in.”
McDonald was a 2019 all-state selection in the defensive backfield. His 80-yard interception return for a touchdown helped seal the Mustangs’ 40-28 win over Cody-Kilgore that put them in the Six Man state championship game.
McDonald, at 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds, has the ability to make up lost ground if he makes a mistake, his coach said.
“He’s able to make up that ground with his overall speed,” Weiss said. “His football intelligence, as well — those instincts are something you can’t coach. That’s what sets him apart from a lot of kids.”
Offensively, McDonald was part of a duo with then-senior Dana Hobbs that combined for almost 2,400 rushing yards last season. McDonald scored 10 touchdowns in the playoffs, including five in a 63-13 win over Eustis-Farnam. As a senior, he will have the ball in his hands more — as a running back and quarterback.
“Our blockers do a great job of getting out and maintaining their blocks, not just getting out of the way for a second,” McDonald said. “If I see open grass, you hit that hole as hard as you can, and you just go.”
After losing his junior track season to the pandemic, McDonald is ready to get back on the field for his senior season.
“I have three younger brothers who all love sports and look up to the high school, and they’re itching and dying for football to start again, so I know the rest of the town and community is, too,” he said. “Talking to my friends and teammates, we’re all super excited.”
