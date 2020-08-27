Six Man: Senior Owen McDonald becoming 'more vocal' on and off the field for McCool Junction

When the pandemic shut down everything at McCool Junction, Owen McDonald did anything he could to ensure that he and his teammates were ready to go when fall camp started.

Without access to the weight room, the senior turned to things he found around his house — including 5-gallon buckets filled with water — to keep lifting. He borrowed footballs from coach Jarrod Weiss so the team could work on passing routes.

“We couldn’t get into the gym or anything, so we kind of had to make makeshift weights and ask Coach for a football and throw it around whenever we can,” McDonald said. “Me and my teammates love hanging out with each other, so it wasn’t too hard to get them involved and get them all together.”

Taking the initiative is the kind of thing Weiss has come to count on from his two-time captain.

“I’ve really seen a big leadership role change in him, as far as being more vocal and things like that coming into this year,” the coach said. “I’ve seen a big jump in his demeanor. He’s always been a leader, but he’s being more vocal this year.”

Weiss also noted that McDonald set an example to follow, on and off the field.