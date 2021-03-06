Six teams crowned champions at Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament

Stu's Views

EXCITING ENDINGS

Saturday’s finals started with high drama, Grace Cave going coast-to-coast for D-1 Weeping Water’s first title and North Bend’s rally from 11 down for a repeat C-1 title.

DYNAMIC DEBUT

With heralded freshman Britt Prince, Elkhorn North wasn’t going to struggle in its inaugural season. But the Wolves howled all the way to the Class B title, unprecedented in basketball for a new school in Classes A or B.

CHART CLIMBER

With 21 points in Humphrey St. Francis’s D-2 title win, future Husker guard Allison Weidner moved into a tie for eighth on the tournament career scoring chart with 208 points.

BAILEY’S BUCKETS

Bailey Kissinger of Hastings St. Cecilia tied the C-1 record for field goals in a game when she made 14 while scoring a tournament-best 33 points in the loss to North Bend.

AN A FOR ALEXIS

In her last game at Lincoln Pius X, future Husker post Alexis Markowski led a 56-52 win over Fremont with 27 points and 19 rebounds. She finishes 18th in tourney scoring with 183 points.

—Stu Pospisil