alert top story BASKETBALL Six teams crowned champions at Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament From staff reports Mar 6, 2021 Mar 6, 2021 Updated 25 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Six teams were crowned champions at the Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.Check out the winning teams below: NE Prep Zone Class A: Lincoln Pius X defeats Fremont to win second-straight championship Mike Patterson NE Prep Zone Class B: Freshman Britt Prince leads Elkhorn North to state title in program's first year Mike Patterson NE Prep Zone Class C-1: Fourth-quarter rally gives North Bend back-to-back state basketball titles Stu Pospisil Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} NE Prep Zone Class C-2: Crofton defeats Ponca to capture first state title since 2016 Stu Pospisil NE Prep Zone Class D-1: Grace Cave's buzzer beater helps Weeping Water win program's first state title Mike Patterson NE Prep Zone Class D-2: Humphrey St. Francis completes undefeated season with state title Stu Pospisil Nebraska girls state basketball tournament Saturday North Bend Central celebrates with their Class C1 tournament final trophy after their win against Hastings St. Cecilia. 