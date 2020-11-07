 Skip to main content
Six teams crowned champions at Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament
VOLLEYBALL

In an action-packed Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, six teams were crowned champions during the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.

Elkhorn South completed its finest volleyball season by winning its first state title, defeating Papillion-La Vista South in the Class A state tournament.

Omaha Skutt tied a state record by capturing its sixth straight championship. The top-ranked SkyHawks won the Class B title with a four-set win over Norris.

After entering the match with identical 34-0, Wahoo defeated St. Paul to win the Class C-1 title. It was the Warriors' third title in the past four years.

Norfolk Lutheran rallied for a five-set win over Norfolk Catholic in the Class C-2 final. The title match was the Eagles' fourth win over the Knights this season.

Pleasanton swept Fremont Bergan, capturing the Class D-1 championship. The Bulldogs finished the season undefeated and earned their first title since 1976.

Diller-Odell rallied from a 7-0 deficit in the fifth set to defeat Chambers/Wheeler Central and win the Class D-2 championship. It was the Griffins second straight title.

Photos: Semifinals of Nebraska State Volleyball

1 of 25
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

