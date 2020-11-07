Six teams crowned champions at Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament

In an action-packed Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, six teams were crowned champions during the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament.

Elkhorn South completed its finest volleyball season by winning its first state title, defeating Papillion-La Vista South in the Class A state tournament.

Omaha Skutt tied a state record by capturing its sixth straight championship. The top-ranked SkyHawks won the Class B title with a four-set win over Norris.

After entering the match with identical 34-0, Wahoo defeated St. Paul to win the Class C-1 title. It was the Warriors' third title in the past four years.