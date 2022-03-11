Six teams crowned champions at Nebraska high schools state basketball tournaments

Six schools captured team titles Friday at the Nebraska high school boys and girls state basketball tournaments in Lincoln.

In Class A, Fremont won its first girls basketball state title with a win over Lincoln Southwest in the final.

Omaha Roncalli squared its season series with Omaha Skutt in a most satisfying way, beating the No. 1 Class B boys team for the Crimson Pride's first state title since 1996.

North Bend won its third straight Class C-1 girls basketball title with an overtime win over Lincoln Lutheran.

In a game between returning champions, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family outlasted Grand Island Central Catholic in overtime for a victory in the Class C-2 boys final.

In Class D-1, North Platte St. Patrick's defeated Loomis to win its first boys basketball title since 1928.

Falls City Sacred Heart's late burst gave the Irish their first state title since 2018 with a win over Humphrey St. Francis in the the Class D-2 girls championship.

