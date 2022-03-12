Six teams crowned champions at Nebraska high schools state basketball tournaments

Six schools captured team titles Saturday at the Nebraska high school boys and girls state basketball tournaments in Lincoln.
Millard North repeated as the Class A boys state championship after defeating Bellevue West in the final.
In the Class B girls title game, Elkhorn North claimed their second straight title with a win over Omaha Skutt.
The Class C-1 championship ended with a buzzer-beater by Ashland-Greenwood's Evan Shepard, which gave the Jays a win over three-time champion Auburn.
Hastings St. Cecilia won its seventh state title, downing Bridgeport in the Class C-2 championship.
In Class D-1, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family claimed its first girls state basketball championship with a win over Shelton.
Lincoln Parkview won its first state title, defeating O'Neill St. Mary's in the Class D-2 state title.
Scroll down for stories from each of Saturday's championship games.
Photos: 2022 Nebraska state basketball championship games, Saturday
