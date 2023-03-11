Six teams were crowned champions at the 2023 Nebraska high school boys basketball state tournament on Saturday.

* * *

CLASS A

Bellevue West snagged its second title in four years and clinched its perfect 29-0 season with a win over rival and two-time defending champ Millard North.

CLASS B

Omaha Skutt topped Platteview to win the Class B state championship.

CLASS C-1

Ashland-Greenwood defeated Auburn to win back-to-back Class C-1 state titles.

CLASS C-2

Freeman scored the first nine points of the Class C-2 state final, then weathered a furious Amherst rally to claim the title.

CLASS D-1

Johnson-Brock held off defending champion North Platte St. Patrick's late surge to win the Eagles first state title since 2019.

CLASS D-2

Lincoln Parkview came back from an early deficit to repeat as D-2 champs!

