Six teams were crowned champions at the 2023 Nebraska high school boys basketball state tournament on Saturday.
CLASS A
Bellevue West snagged its second title in four years and clinched its perfect 29-0 season with a win over rival and two-time defending champ Millard North.
CLASS B
Omaha Skutt topped Platteview to win the Class B state championship.
CLASS C-1
Ashland-Greenwood defeated Auburn to win back-to-back Class C-1 state titles.
CLASS C-2
Freeman scored the first nine points of the Class C-2 state final, then weathered a furious Amherst rally to claim the title.
CLASS D-1
Johnson-Brock held off defending champion North Platte St. Patrick's late surge to win the Eagles first state title since 2019.
CLASS D-2
Lincoln Parkview came back from an early deficit to repeat as D-2 champs!
And don't miss the videos from today's state finals:
Photos: 2023 Nebraska boys basketball state tournament, Saturday
