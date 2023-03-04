Six teams were crowned champions at the 2023 Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament on Saturday.

* * *

CLASS A

Millard South won its fourth state championship and first since 1996 with a win over Lincoln High.

Get the full story here:

CLASS B

Elkhorn North won its third straight Class B championship with a win over Omaha Skutt.

Get the full story here:

CLASS C-1

North Bend beat Adams Central to win its fourth straight state title.

Get the full story here:

CLASS C-2

Pender's Maya Dolliver delivered three clutch free throws to edge out Oakland-Craig for the C-2 crown.

Get the full story here:

CLASS D-1

Centura won its first championship Saturday with a win over Hastings St. Cecilia.

Get the full story here:

CLASS D-2

Falls City Sacred Heart locked up their second straight championship with a close victory over Wynot.

Get the full story here:

And don't miss the videos from today's state finals: