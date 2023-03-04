Six teams were crowned champions at the 2023 Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament on Saturday.
CLASS A
Millard South won its fourth state championship and first since 1996 with a win over Lincoln High.
CLASS B
Elkhorn North won its third straight Class B championship with a win over Omaha Skutt.
CLASS C-1
North Bend beat Adams Central to win its fourth straight state title.
CLASS C-2
Pender's Maya Dolliver delivered three clutch free throws to edge out Oakland-Craig for the C-2 crown.
CLASS D-1
Centura won its first championship Saturday with a win over Hastings St. Cecilia.
CLASS D-2
Falls City Sacred Heart locked up their second straight championship with a close victory over Wynot.
And don't miss the videos from today's state finals:
Mya Babbitt had 30 points to lead the Patriots to the school's first championship since 1996.
Elkhorn North Head Coach Ann Prince's opening remarks after defeating Omaha Skutt for their third straight state championship
Elkhorn North's press conference winning third straight state class B girls basketball championship
North Bend after defeating Adams Central for the C-1 crown
Pender press conference after defeating Oakland Craig for the C2 crown
Photos: Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament, Saturday
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe, right, shoots over Elkhorn North's Britt Prince during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend's Lindsey Emanuel passes the ball away from Adams Central's Megyn Scott during the Class C1 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland Craig's Chaney Nelson walks off the court as Pender celebrates winning the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland Craig's Chaney Nelson, left, is consoled by Shea Johnson after they lost to Pender for the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt goes up for a shot between Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill, left, and Kiana Wiley, right, during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Alexa Finkenbiner passes over Lincoln High's Aniyah Hicks-Robinson during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland Craig's Chaney Nelson, left, and Adilen Rennerfeldt watch as Pender celebrates winning the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday. Rennerfeldt missed a three-point basket that would have tied the game in the closing seconds.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Adams Central's Lynsie Lancaster, left, and Briley Nienhueser, right chase a loose ball with North Bend's Lindsey Emanuel center, during the Class C1 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Adams Central's Lynsie Lancaster, left, Briley Nienhueser, center, watch as North Bend's Lindsey Emanuel passes the ball in the Class C1 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe tries to dribble around Elkhorn North's Reese Booth during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig shoots a basket against Elkhorn North during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney, left, falls while going for a rebound with Omaha Skutt's Mia McMahon during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: North Bend's Kathryn Gaughen, Kaitlyn Emanuel and Madison Bishop celebrate during the closing seconds of their win over Adams Central for the Class C1 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Head Coach Aaron Sterup watches his team celebrate their win over Adams Central for the Class C1 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Kamryn Kasner, right, fouls Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Reese Booth, right, greets, Britt Prince Omaha Skutt during a timeout of the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe, left, and Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney fight for a rebound during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Presley Douglas, left, and Elkhorn North's Britt Prince fight for a rebound during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig shoots a basket against Elkhorn North during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Presley Douglas fouls Elkhorn North's Reese Booth during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Mckenna Murphy, left, and Omaha Skutt's Peyton McCabe react differently to a possession call in the second half during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Grace Thompson makes a shot in the second half against Omaha Skutt during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North greets Mckenna Murphy, No 31, after she was fouled by Omaha Skutt during the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North celebrates their win over for the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North celebrates their win over for the Class B championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pender takes on Oakland-Craig during the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig's Chaney Nelson shoots a basket against Pender during the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-Craig Head Coach Scott Guzinski watches his team take on Pender during the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pender Head Coach Jason Dolliver watches his team take on Oakland-Craig during the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland Craig's Chaney Nelson, left, and Adilen Rennerfeldt watch as Pender celebrates winning the Class C2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday. Rennerfeldt missed a three-point basket that would have tied the game in the closing seconds.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Nyawarga Jock celebrates a three-point basket in front of Millard South's Miranda Kelly during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khloe Lemon dribbles the ball against Lincoln High during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High Head Coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson watches her team take on Millard South during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt looks to pass the ball aginst Lincoln High during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen looks to shoot around Lincoln High's Josie Hilkemann during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen, left, and Lincoln High's Aniyah Hicks-Robinson fight for control of the ball during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen, left, and Lincoln High's Aniyah Hicks-Robinson fight for control of the ball during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen looks to shoot around Lincoln High's Josie Hilkemann during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South celebrates defeating Lincoln High for the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt eyes the hoop as Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson pursues during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt shoots a three-point basket against Lincoln High during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Juliana Jones, right, tries to calm down Mya Babbitt as she shoots a free-throw late against Lincoln High during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Cora Olsen tries to go between Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson, left, and Kiana Wiley during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln High's Nyawarga Jock, left, and Millard South's Cora Olsen chase a loose ball during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khloe Lemon shoots a free throw against Lincoln High during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt, left, and Cora Olsen help Khloe Lemon off the court in the second half against Lincoln High during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt tosses the ball away from Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Khloe Lemon, left, shoots in front of Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill during the Class A championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart s Macy Keller, left, and Olivia Eickhoff, right, defend Wynot's Kenna Oligmueller during the Class D2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's Makinley Scholl, left, and Wynot's fight for a loose ball during the Class D2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's DeLanie Witt, left, guards Wynot's Kenna Oligmueller during the Class D2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City Sacred Heart's Makinley Scholl Wynot during the Class D2 championship game of the Nebraska state basketball tournament on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!