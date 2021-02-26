Six-time state champion coach Mark Wortman retires after 41 years at Elkhorn High

After 41 years and a sixth state championship, Elkhorn High football coach Mark Wortman is retiring.

“I just had a very difficult meeting with my football team (Thursday) as I told them I am retiring," Wortman said. “I am going to miss them and my job. It's been a labor of love.

“There is not any one single reason I'm retiring. It just feels like the right time. I've been blessed, really spoiled rotten, the past 41 years working at Elkhorn High School.”

Wortman’s record, all at Elkhorn, was 356-96.

