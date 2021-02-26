 Skip to main content
Six-time state champion coach Mark Wortman retires after 41 years at Elkhorn High
FOOTBALL

Six-time state champion coach Mark Wortman retires after 41 years at Elkhorn High

Mark Wortman

Mark Wortman won 356 games and six state championships during 41 years at Elkhorn High School.

 REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD

After 41 years and a sixth state championship, Elkhorn High football coach Mark Wortman is retiring.

“I just had a very difficult meeting with my football team (Thursday) as I told them I am retiring," Wortman said. “I am going to miss them and my job. It's been a labor of love.

“There is not any one single reason I'm retiring. It just feels like the right time. I've been blessed, really spoiled rotten, the past 41 years working at Elkhorn High School.”

Wortman’s record, all at Elkhorn, was 356-96.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

