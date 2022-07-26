Skutt grad Tyson Gordon enters transfer portal, switches from football to basketball

Omaha Skutt graduate Tyson Gordon announced his intention Tuesday to leave North Dakota State and enter the transfer portal.

​Gordon, a multisport athlete for the SkyHawks, had been a member of the Bison football team. He said on Twitter that he will be switching sports to basketball.

"Thank you to my coaches and teammates at NDSU for the past two years and letting me be a part of the best football program in the nation," he said. "With that being said, I've decided to enter the transfer portal and pursue my love of basketball for my remaining eligibility!"

Gordon redshirted during the 2020-21 season before appearing in two games last year. As a backup safety, he played in wins against Valparaiso and Indiana State.

He was named the first World-Herald Nebraska high school athlete of the year from Skutt in 2020 after earning All-Nebraska first team recognition in football and basketball. The SkyHawks went 13-0 in football with Gordon playing quarterback and 26-0 in basketball to capture both state titles.

He was a four-year starter for Skutt in basketball.