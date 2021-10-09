Skutt pushes Papio South volleyball, but Titans once again prevail

Omaha Skutt pushed Papillion-La Vista South on Saturday, but once again the Titans prevailed.
Papio South moved to 28-0 with a 25-17, 27-25 win over host Omaha Skutt at the SkyHawk Invitational. The Titans still have lost just one set this season, that coming against second-ranked Millard West in late August.
Skutt, ranked second in Class B while seeking its state-record seventh straight title, had not faced Papio South this season. Despite the 9 a.m. start, the Titans came ready to play.
Papio South, ranked third nationally by prepvolleyball.com, wasted no time. The Titans jumped to an 11-6 lead, forcing Skutt coach Renee Saunders to burn her first timeout.
That advantage grew to 19-11 on a kill by Stella Adeyemi, leading Saunders to use her final timeout. The SkyHawks got no closer than six the rest of the way and a Skutt hitting error ended it at 25-17.
Saunders’ squad jumped to a 3-1 lead in the second set, which led Papio South coach Katie Tarman to call an early timeout.
“I felt like we needed to regroup,” she said. “I could tell they were in our heads.”
The set was tied several times until Skutt had a set point at 24-23 after a Papio South net violation. The SkyHawks couldn’t close it out when sophomore Lauren Medeck unloaded one of her match-high 10 kills.
An Adeyemi kill gave the Titans an opportunity to win the match but a kill by Skutt’s Ava Heyne tied it at 25.
Papio South then finished off the victory after a SkyHawks’ shot sailed long and a Skutt setting error.
“I was a little disappointed the way it ended,” Saunders said. “We needed to do a better job of finishing that set.”
She added that her squad put itself in a tough position after losing the first set.
“When you put yourself in a hole like that it’s tough to come back,” Saunders said. “I’m glad we challenged them because they’re solid and come at you from everywhere.”
Tarman credited Medeck for her strong play.
“Lauren is a six-rotation kid for us this year,” the coach said. “She’s making more of an impact.”
Adeyemi had seven kills, Emma O’Neill chipped in five and setter Ava LeGrand had 22 assists.
Morgan Burke and Ivy Leuck each had nine kills for the SkyHawks and Heyne added seven. Setter Abby Schomers, a Central Florida pledge, had 25 assists.
The Titans will have some time off before the Metro Conference tournament that begins Oct. 18.
“This was a fun environment and they’re always a great team to play,” Tarman said. “They’re well coached and know how to put you in tough situations.”
The seven-team tournament included squads from Wisconsin, Kansas City and Des Moines.
Papillion-La Vista South (28-0) — 25 27
Omaha Skutt (20-6) — 17 25
PLVS (kills-aces-blocks): Kenzie Dyrstad 0-1-0, Morgan Bode 2-0-1, Harlei Cole 0-1-0, Stella Adeyemi 7-0-0, Emma O’Neill 5-1-1, Ava LeGrand 1-0-0, Lauren Medeck 10-2-1, Shealie Wiebers 2-0-1.
OS: Abby Schomers 1-0-0, Ava Heyne 7-0-0, Paisley Douglas 0-2-0, Lillian Vitera 2-0-0, Grace Kremer 1-0-2, Morgan Burke 9-1-0, Ivy Leuck 9-0-0.
Set assists: PLVS 24 (LeGrand 22, Cole 2); OS 26 (Schomers 25, Anna Weberg 1).
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH