Skutt pushes Papio South volleyball, but Titans once again prevail

An Adeyemi kill gave the Titans an opportunity to win the match but a kill by Skutt’s Ava Heyne tied it at 25.

Papio South then finished off the victory after a SkyHawks’ shot sailed long and a Skutt setting error.

“I was a little disappointed the way it ended,” Saunders said. “We needed to do a better job of finishing that set.”

She added that her squad put itself in a tough position after losing the first set.

“When you put yourself in a hole like that it’s tough to come back,” Saunders said. “I’m glad we challenged them because they’re solid and come at you from everywhere.”

Tarman credited Medeck for her strong play.

“Lauren is a six-rotation kid for us this year,” the coach said. “She’s making more of an impact.”

Adeyemi had seven kills, Emma O’Neill chipped in five and setter Ava LeGrand had 22 assists.

Morgan Burke and Ivy Leuck each had nine kills for the SkyHawks and Heyne added seven. Setter Abby Schomers, a Central Florida pledge, had 25 assists.

The Titans will have some time off before the Metro Conference tournament that begins Oct. 18.