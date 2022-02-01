Skutt rolls past Bennington in matchup of top Class B teams

Omaha Skutt stayed unbeaten Tuesday and the gulf that separates it from the rest of Class B didn’t narrow.
No other team in Class B has fewer than four losses after the SkyHawks defeated Bennington 68-38. In a game that was a two-pointer at the half. That was OK, too, with Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens.
“They’d won nine in a row. They’re always tough here and so I told our guys at half for it to be a two-point game was really good for us,’’ Jurgens said. “We needed to play in that kind of game.”
Skutt (16-0) – No. 8 in the Top 10 and No. 1 in Class B -- outscored the host Badgers 40-12 after halftime. In the third quarter, the SkyHawks scored every time James Gninefou shot. The 6-foot-2 senior, one of the most improved players in the Omaha area, was 5-of-8 from the field for 11 of his 21 points and the three shots he missed were turned into putbacks.
Class B No. 4 Bennington (14-4) had just two rebounds in the quarter while going 3-of-10 from the field. Austin Holtz, who scored 21 points Friday night in the Badgers’ win over Waverly for the Eastern Midlands Conference title, didn’t score in the second half and ended with nine points.
“We got stops,’’ Jurgens said. “Holding them to 12 points in the second half was huge because they’re as good as anybody.”
Anybody right now not playing for Skutt, that is.
JJ Ferrin had 18 points and Jake Brack had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. The SkyHawks sent in their reserves midway through the fourth quarter.
Omaha Skutt (16-0);12;16;24;16—68
Bennington (14-4);16;10;8;4—38
OS: James Gninefou 22, JJ Ferrin 18, Jake Brack 13, Gabe Edstrand 5, Charlie Burt 4, Grant Dvorak 2, Nate Zuroske 2, Wyatt Archer 2.
B: Seth Wempen 9, Austin Holtz 9, Isaac Conner 5, Gunner Lym 4, Trey Bird 4, Dylan Casart 3, Mitchell Andersen 2, Nick Colvert 2.
Longtime Columbus wrestling coach Larry Neese remembered
Columbus was a consistent state contender in wrestling in the 1970s and 1980s, and Lanny Neese was the coach who got the Discoverers rolling. He instituted their tradition of wearing maroon robes for the finals.
Neese guided Columbus to Class A titles in 1974, 1975 and 1979 before leaving to be wrestling coach at Sunnyslope High in Phoenix. He had a long career in insurance and securities.
Neese died last month in Phoenix shortly after his 79th birthday.
He grew up in Elm Creek and graduated in 1966 from Chadron State. His first teaching job was at Rushville, where the superintendent talked Neese into coaching wrestling, a sport Neese never played. Experience didn’t matter. Neese took Rushville to the Class C state title in his first year. Neese also coached at Gordon before starting his 10 years at Columbus.