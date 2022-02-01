Skutt rolls past Bennington in matchup of top Class B teams

Omaha Skutt stayed unbeaten Tuesday and the gulf that separates it from the rest of Class B didn’t narrow.

No other team in Class B has fewer than four losses after the SkyHawks defeated Bennington 68-38. In a game that was a two-pointer at the half. That was OK, too, with Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens.

“They’d won nine in a row. They’re always tough here and so I told our guys at half for it to be a two-point game was really good for us,’’ Jurgens said. “We needed to play in that kind of game.”

Skutt (16-0) – No. 8 in the Top 10 and No. 1 in Class B -- outscored the host Badgers 40-12 after halftime. In the third quarter, the SkyHawks scored every time James Gninefou shot. The 6-foot-2 senior, one of the most improved players in the Omaha area, was 5-of-8 from the field for 11 of his 21 points and the three shots he missed were turned into putbacks.

Class B No. 4 Bennington (14-4) had just two rebounds in the quarter while going 3-of-10 from the field. Austin Holtz, who scored 21 points Friday night in the Badgers’ win over Waverly for the Eastern Midlands Conference title, didn’t score in the second half and ended with nine points.