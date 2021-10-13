'Sky's the limit' for Arlington junior Keeli Green at Nebraska cross country district meet

Keeli Green hit .273 in her softball career at Arlington.

In cross country, the Eagles’ junior is batting 1.000.

Green is undefeated in five meets — including the state-preview UNK Invitational at Kearney Country Club — entering Thursday’s C-1 district race at Fort Atkinson State Historical Park at Fort Calhoun. Her personal best of 18:47.7, on that course, is more than 26 seconds ahead of the next fastest time reported in Class C.

Green calls it a change of heart for switching sports.

“Softball wasn’t for me,” she said after her win at the UNK on Sept. 27. “Coach did a lot of that for me, She convinced me. Our team is just such a family and our coaches are so good.”

Green is a multi-event athlete in track. As a sophomore she medaled in the long and triple jumps, ran on the 1,600 relay and ran prelims in the 200 at the 2021 Class B state meet as the Eagles were seventh.

“She told me, ‘I decided I just wanted to go run a mile one day and see what I can do,’ and the time was great, it was like in the 5:40s,” Arlington cross country coach Michaela Curran said. “I was like, are you interested in cross country and I'm like, you're interested in for us. She decided, yes, this is for her.”