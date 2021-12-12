Small schools produced some of Nebraska's biggest standouts

Class B

State champion Bennington has six on the team, including All-Nebraska honorary co-captain Dylan Mostek at running back. The other Badgers are Cayden Bluhm, Jake Stier, Jameson Krayneski, Austin Holtz and repeat pick Luke MacDonald.

Three-time All-Nebraska lineman Trevor Brown of Waverly is the other captain. Also back from the 2020 team are offensive lineman Gage Griffith and linebacker Mack Owens of Aurora and Plattsmouth running back Christian Meneses.

Carlos Collazo of Aurora earned his running back spot next to Mostek and Meneses with his postseason play.

Class C-1

The balance that was evident during the season is reflected in a wide distribution of all-state selections. Lakeview leads with four, followed by three from runner-up Pierce. Ashland-Greenwood, which took the No. 1 ranking into the playoffs before losing to Pierce in the quarterfinal, and semifinalist Kearney Catholic have three apiece.

Van Cleave and All-Nebraska tight end Ben Brahmer of Pierce are the honorary captains. Brahmer is the only repeat selection and is in the NU recruiting fold for 2023.

Class C-2