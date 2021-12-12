Small schools produced some of Nebraska's biggest standouts

The three small-school players on the All-Nebraska second team would have been standouts on any level.
Blake Miller of Nebraska City Lourdes, the only eight-man player to be on either All-Nebraska team, accepted a walk-on offer from Nebraska. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior threw for 2,047 yards, ran for 1,117, accounted for 59 touchdowns and, since the Huskers need punting help, they might look at someone whose punting average was 47.4 per kick.
Jay Ballard of Class C-1 Boys Town, a 5-10, 200-pound senior, led the state with 169 tackles, 99 solo, patrolling from sideline to sideline.
Adam Van Cleave was versatile and instrumental in Columbus Lakeview winning its first Class C-1 title. The 5-10, 165-pound senior was the Vikings’ leading rusher and receiver and scored 27 touchdowns.
The second team includes the prolific pass-catch combination from Lincoln East, quarterback Noah Walters and receiver Cooper Erikson. Walters set the Class A single-season passing record with 3,402 yards and Erikson had a 1,000-yard season.
Those on the second team expected to sign letters of intent Wednesday with FBS teams include Lincoln Southeast defensive back Jake Appleget with NU, Millard South linebacker Jake Gassaway to Northern Illinois and Omaha Westside running back Dominic Rezac to Air Force. Lincoln Southeast junior offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula is a Nebraska commit.
Class B
State champion Bennington has six on the team, including All-Nebraska honorary co-captain Dylan Mostek at running back. The other Badgers are Cayden Bluhm, Jake Stier, Jameson Krayneski, Austin Holtz and repeat pick Luke MacDonald.
Three-time All-Nebraska lineman Trevor Brown of Waverly is the other captain. Also back from the 2020 team are offensive lineman Gage Griffith and linebacker Mack Owens of Aurora and Plattsmouth running back Christian Meneses.
Carlos Collazo of Aurora earned his running back spot next to Mostek and Meneses with his postseason play.
Class C-1
The balance that was evident during the season is reflected in a wide distribution of all-state selections. Lakeview leads with four, followed by three from runner-up Pierce. Ashland-Greenwood, which took the No. 1 ranking into the playoffs before losing to Pierce in the quarterfinal, and semifinalist Kearney Catholic have three apiece.
Van Cleave and All-Nebraska tight end Ben Brahmer of Pierce are the honorary captains. Brahmer is the only repeat selection and is in the NU recruiting fold for 2023.
Class C-2
Fremont Bergan dominated its class as Bennington did in Class B, and it’s reflected with the Knights having six on the team. Repeat selections Koa McIntyre, All-Nebraska at defensive back but the quarterback in C-2, and linebacker Jarett Boggs are the honorary captains.
“Jarett pushed his mind and body to the limit to become the best linebacker I've ever coached or coached against,” Knights coach Seth Mruz said.
Junior wide receiver Kade McIntyre, Koa’s younger brother, will be on FBS recruiting lists. Offensive lineman Jake Hedges, kicker Alex Langenfeld and Cal Janke are the other Bergan honorees.
Other repeat selections are Centennial’s Jake Bargen and David City Aquinas’ Rowdy Truksa.
Eight Man-1
Andrew Waltke of Palmyra is the rare four-time all-stater. The 6-4, 215-pound senior broke eight-man receiving records.
The honorary captains are Miller and Cross County’s Cory Hollinger, who’s on the team as a defensive lineman. State champion Howells-Dodge’s four selections are Levi Belina, RJ Bayer, Aandy Dominguez and Jestin Bayer.
Two-time all-staters are Dundy County-Stratton’s Quade Myers, Burwell’s Caleb Busch and Cash Gurney, Cross County’s Carter Seim and Neligh-Oakdale junior Aiden Kuester.
Eight Man-2
Dane Pokorny of two-time runner-up Sandhills/Thedford is a two-time choice as an honorary captain along with workhorse quarterback Tyson Denkert of state champion Kenesaw. Denkert had two games with 55 carries in the final four rounds of the playoffs.
Also from Kenesaw are Eli Jensen, Drake Olson and Trey Kennedy. Two-time selections are Jakob Jordan and Brogan Nachitgal from Falls City Sacred Heart, Tanner Pfeifer from Humphrey St. Francis and Denkert.
Six Man
The Nebraska Six-Man Coaches Association selected state champion Cody-Kilgore’s Cactus Millar and Peyton Sterkel as its players of the year and thus are honorary captains.
The Cowboys had five honored, including two-time selection Tucker Ravenscroft. The others are Dylan Naslund and Gage Davis. Sterling has two repeaters, Andrew Richardson and Tanner McDonald.